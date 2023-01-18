State police are investigating a theft at Moravia Motorcycles at 4210 State Route 18 in North Beaver Township.
Police said between 8 p.m. Jan. 11 and 10 a.m. Jan. 12, several vehicles were stolen.
These vehicles include a blue 2004 YFZ 450 ATV, a black 2006 TRX 450 ATV, a blue 2001 TTR 125 dirt bike and a blue 1998 YZ 400F dirt bike.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call (724) 598-2211.
