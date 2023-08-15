State police are treating the death of a 51-year-old Shenango Township man as a homicide.
Township police officers responded to 2315 Old Chewton Road on Monday and reported Jason T. Altman was found dead by a family member. Evidence of foul play was discovered at the scene, police reported. Township police officers requested the state police and its Troop D Major Case Team take over the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact state police at the New Castle station at (724) 598-2211.
