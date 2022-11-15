New Castle state police are investigating a report of invasion of privacy at the Mohawk Junior-Senior High School.
The incident, which was referred by the Mohawk Police Department, claims three female students made these allegations against a male district staff member. The incident is said to have occurred at 3:13 p.m. Nov. 11.
"Because it is an ongoing personnel investigation, the district is unable to provide any comment at present," said Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.