Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide in Beaver County after a woman’s body was found in Chippewa Township on Tuesday morning.
The Chippewa Township Police Department requested state police assistance after a woman, later identified as Sharon Benyo, 46, of Beaver Falls, was found in a field around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday near the 2400 block of Constitution Boulevard in Chippewa Township.
The scene was processed by forensic services. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police in Beaver County at (724) 773-7400.
