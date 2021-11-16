ALIQUIPPA — Beaver County state police are increasing an award for information on a 2020 homicide to $10,000.
State police increased the original reward of $2,000 and are looking for help in solving the shooting death of 19-year-old Curtis Flowers III. Flowers was shot in the head on Nov. 24, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wykes Street near the intersection of Davis Street in Beaver County.
Flowers was walking east down Wykes Street when several shots were fired at him. The actor or actors are believed to have fled the area using Scott Street onto Todd Street then onto Cooper Street. The suspects, according to police, are described as two Black men in their early 20s and possibly from the Aliquippa area.
People with information should call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.
The state police are investigating the homicide after it was turned over from the Aliquippa Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.