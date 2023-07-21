A man wanted in Colorado for reportedly stealing a vehicle was stopped and arrested in Union Township by a state trooper.
Police on Wednesday charged William Frederick Henderson, 45, whose address is listed as Richlieu Avenue, as a fugitive from justice.
According to a criminal complaint, a trooper patrolling Interstate 376 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday pulled over a bronze Honda Accord with reported illegal window tint on the front driver and passenger side windows.
The police learned Henderson was wanted on a full extradition warrant from Colorado. He is being held in the Lawrence County jail, waiting to be extradited on charges there.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
