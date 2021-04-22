BY DAN IRWIN
McConnells Mill State Park pretty much comes with its own anti-logging protection.
Created by the draining of glacial lakes thousands of years ago, the Slippery Rock Creek gorge that runs through the park has steep sides while the valley floor is littered with huge boulders.
“Certainly, that helped the forest over the years to reach some older growth, because of the difficulty that that presents to take those trees,” park manager Dustin Drew said Monday.
“So I guess if we want to say thanks, we can go the whole way back to the glaciers, hundreds of thousands of years ago, for starting that process and creating that gorge and really starting that conservation effort.”
Nonetheless, a little extra help is always welcome, and that’s what Joan Maloof was offering.
Maloof is the founder and director of the Old-Growth Forest Network, and the Maryland resident visited McConnells Mill on Monday to formally bring the 2,546-acre National Natural Landmark under the umbrella of her nine-year-old nonprofit.
“The preservation of this park started in the 1940s, and those folks are all pretty much gone,” Maloof said. “It takes generations to save these places. So by this recognition today, we’re creating a new generation that will make sure that this forest stays intact.”
The Old-Growth Forest Network, she said, is an outgrowth of her efforts to document old-growth sites in 26 eastern states.
“I realized how little we have left; what we have done to our forests,” she said. “So I started thinking about how we could turn this around and create relationships for more people, more children, with these older forests.
“I realized if we could identify just one forest in each county of the U.S., that is open to the public, accessible and firmly protected from logging — will never be cut again — then people could easily look up and see where the forest in their county is, or where they were traveling.”
With Monday’s induction ceremony, McConnells Mill became the 13th Pennsylvania forest to join the network, and the 119th overall.
According to a pre-event press release, several of the park’s trees are known to be at or near state records in age. A park resource management plan from 1998 placed some of the older growth hemlock trees between 154 and 251 years old at that time, with their trunks measuring 13 to 23 inches in diameter.
In addition to its ecological systems, the park also is known for its old grist mill, the second of two built on the Slippery Rock Creek. The existing mill was built in 1868 (a fire destroyed the 1852 original), and it operated until 1928.
In 1946, the mill and surrounding property were purchased by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, which later conveyed it to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with the wish that it be preserved for future generations. The land was formally dedicated as a state park in October 1957.
Charles Bier, senior director of conservation science for the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, said McConnells Mill “holds a special place” for the conservancy, as it expanded the mission of what began as a Pittsburgh conservation group.
“People were talking about this place where you could go and relax and be a part of nature,” he said. “This gem of a gorge and a creek were really attractive to people, and we have old photographs of people sunning themselves down by the creek and the rocks.
“But I’m sure at that time the majestic gorge-forest was also part of what drew people here, where they could actually see part of nature that human activities have largely glossed over because these huge hemlock trees and the other trees in the gorge really couldn’t be accessed for the typical practice of using them for logging.”
Maloof praised the conservancy and all who have had a hand in preserving McConnells Mill, expressing her joy at knowing “that this will always be here and be a place where people can find solace in nature, where the birds can nest, where the squirrels that I saw and the little organisms that we can’t even see — the snails, and the salamanders — can live.”
