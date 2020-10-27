Less than a week before New Castle Area School District students make their return to brick-and-mortar classrooms, state health officials are warning Lawrence County superintendents about rising COVID-19 cases.
County superintendents met with state Health Department and Education Department officials on Monday morning where it was revealed Lawrence County is in what's considered the "substantial phase" of COVID-19. The county, one of about a dozen in the state to earn the designation, comes from having a 100-plus positivity rate per 100,000 students at 10 percent.
The Health Department said 47 percent of all cases in Lawrence County come from long-term health care facilities.
"They are going to make a recommendation for our county on Friday or Monday," New Castle Area School District superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said on Tuesday.
While either of the state agencies could issue a recommendation, decisions on how a district moves forward with its in-person or online learning remains a local one and would be decided by each school.
New Castle is the lone Lawrence County school yet to bring students back into its classrooms this year. So far, students in the district have been learning strictly in a virtual capacity. The district is set to return students to the classroom on Nov. 4.
Laurel, Lawrence County Career & Technical Center, Mohawk, New Castle, Neshannock and Shenango all have had students or staff members test positive for COVID-19 this school year. Neshannock announced on Saturday it was moving to all-virtual learning this week because of a staff member and two students who all tested positively for the virus. The school is undergoing deep cleaning and is hoping to reopen for in-person classes again this Monday, superintendent Dr. Terence P. Meehan said in a statement Saturday.
