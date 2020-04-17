The Department of Human Services and the Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance are reminding residents that ChildLine, a 24/7 hotline for reporting concerns of child abuse or neglect, remains operational and available at (800) 932-0313.
DHS also encourages parents and families who are struggling to cope during this time of crisis to reach out for help by calling Pennsylvania’s new Support & Referral Helpline, (855) 284-2494. For TTY, dial 724-631-5600. Another helpful resource is the 2-1-1 hotline operated by the United Way, which can connect people and families to local resources that can help during the public health crisis.
