Supporting the growing Latino population in Lawrence County continues to be a major effort by the United Way of Lawrence County.
The county’s Latino population has increased 110 percent since the 2020 census and now accounts for 1.92 percent its population, growth that has it outpacing both Allegheny County and the city of Pittsburgh. Those facts and figures were part of Gayle Young’s State of the Lawrence County address at Tuesday’s United Way annual dinner at the Villa Banquet Center.
Puerto Rican families have been coming to western Pennsylvania and Lawrence County since Hurricane Maria in 2017, with the United Way taking the lead on creating programs to meet their needs.
“The biggest issue is the language barrier,” Young said.
In some instances recently, New Castle police and UPMC Jameson staff have had to use interpreters or audio translation services to communicate with people. Young said recommendations for making a more fostering home for the Latino population here include creating a Latino affairs office and recruiting and incorporating bilingual individuals at various agencies — which, with investments, would make Lawrence County able to advertise itself as having a bilingual workforce, Young said.
One of those bilingual individuals is Ailka Samora, a New Castle High School senior. Samora spoke after Young with a speech first in Spanish and then in English to the crowd of around 100 administrators, county officials and business people.
“The youth needs to be supported because the youth are the future of New Castle,” Ailka Samora said. “What I have seen is that there are hardly any young people here because there is hardly anything for young people to do.”
Samora said she wants to wear the “shoes of success.” But to do that, she and people like her need resources and things to do — like later running buses to Pittsburgh for events or school, places to pass the time safely and things to do. She also said more information needs to be spread for the Latino community.
“There is hardly any guidance and many people and friends I have seen have gone down the wrong paths because no one wants to really speak to them,” Samora said. “No one wants to give them the emotional help or support that they need.”
Young also highlighted other difficulties in the county, like a higher-than-the-national-average of Asset Limited, Income Restrained and Employed (ALICE) families and lack of affordable housing and transportation.
But it wasn’t all grim. A “Faces of COVID” campaign launched in February allowing the community to nominate family members who died of the virus and to be publicly honored. Partnerships with Butler County Community College resulted in developing a curriculum to improve English skills of Spanish speakers, with funding from PNC Bank and the Caroline Knox Foundation.
United Way volunteers raised $400,000 for its campaign, including $25,332 from the Taste of the Town event. Other highlights included serving more than 62,000 meals for children in the county and collecting 703 blankets for Columbia Gas’s “Share the Warmth” campaign. More than 2,400 pieces of underwear, hats, gloves and pajamas were donated for children in the county through the gutchies drive.
And, as has been the case in recent years, there is still enthusiasm to renovate the Cascade Park pool.
“When new programs are needed in a community it normally takes the government a few years to create and address an issue,” Young said. “United Way can bring the entities together and design a program that works for our friends and neighbors in record time and at a lower cost because of the relationships that are forged in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.