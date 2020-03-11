HARRISBURG — Health officials announced Tuesday that two more people have been identified as presumptive coronavirus patients, including the first patient in Philadelphia — bringing the statewide total to 12.
Nationwide, more than 760 people have gotten coronavirus and 26 have died. The illness has not yet claimed any lives in Pennsylvania, according to the state Health Department.
In addition to the Philadelphia case, health officials announced that an adult from Montgomery County, is now hospitalized, and is believed to have come into contact with the illness by coming into “close contact” with one of the other individuals already identified in Pennsylvania has having coronavirus, said Dr. Rachel Levine, state Health Secretary.
State epidemiologist, Sharon Watkins, said that when health officials have used the term “close contact,” the mean that the individual has been within 6 feet of another individual with coronavirus for an extended period of time. She said that would include situations like family members or co-workers who work in close proximity to one another.
Three people in the state are hospitalized with coronavirus. A patient from Monroe County who was hospitalized with coronavirus has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home in isolation. Seven other people with coronavirus in Pennsylvania are also in isolation in their homes, Levine said.
“We are still in the containment phase,” Watkins said. Each time a new individual is found to have coronavirus, health officials try to identify every who has been exposed to that individual to determine who else might come down with coronavirus.
Levine made the distinction between isolation and “quarantine,” telling reporters that health officials use the term “isolation” to describe people know to have coronavirus who are being separated from others to avoid spreading the illness. Individuals in quarantine are those who don’t have symptoms but have been in contact with individuals known to have coronavirus.
Levine declined to say how many people in Pennsylvania are currently in quarantine because they’ve been exposed to coronavirus.
Levine said that if the state begins to see community spread of the coronavirus, “we will take assertive mitigation efforts,” she said. “We are not there, yet.”
SCHOOL CLOSURES
Concerns about coronavirus prompted several school closings in the Philadelphia suburbs, including the move by Central Bucks School District to close schools on Friday after students and staff were exposed to an individual with coronavirus and the private Germantown Academy in Montgomery County will close its campus through March 29, the end of spring break. The school informed parents of the more than 1,000 students of the decision Sunday, saying that one of the people from the county who tested positive is a family member of a Germantown Academy student.
Philadelphia media reported Wednesday that the Germantown Academy student, whose parent prompted the school closing had also tested positive for coronavirus. Levine would not confirm that.
The Cheltenham School District also in Montgomery County closed its schools for the week over coronavirus concerns.
Eight of Pennsylvania’s 12 known coronavirus cases are in Montgomery County.
As schools across the state brace for the possible need to respond to the outbreak, a new state law would allow schools to continue operating with online coursework if local officials decide to close due to coronavirus, Education Department spokesman Eric Levis said Tuesday.
“The health and safety of students and staff are the primary focus of school leaders across Pennsylvania,” he said. “The Department of Education has been working with the Department of Health, PEMA and with our education partners to disseminate information to our school communities including K-12, pre-k, postsecondary and public libraries regarding how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
