Lawrence County’s director of voter registration doesn’t think an online application belongs in the election process.
Ed Allison told the News on Monday that he “doesn’t agree with how the issue was handled” when the state debuted a new online application for voters to secure an absentee ballot for the Nov. 5 election.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the new way voters can secure an absentee ballot stating, “giving voters the option to apply for an absentee ballot online is another important step to make voting more accessible. Pennsylvanians have busy lives, so we must continue to modernize our elections and make voting more convenient for people.”
Voters needing an absentee ballot can go to votesPA.com/applyabsentee and upon successful completion of the application will receive their ballot in the mail. Voters will need a valid driver’s license or PennDOT identification card in order to apply using the online form.
This comes just four years after Gov. Wolf implemented online voter registration, which more than 1.4 million applications have used the site to apply for a new voter registration or update an existing registration, according to the state.
Two local major party representatives said the online absentee ballot application is a step in the right direction.
Angela Valvano, who serves as vice chair of Lawrence County Dems, applauds Gov. Wolf “for this small but critical step in moving the Pennsylvania election system into the 21st Century.”
“It’s important to get the facts straight about this change,” Valvano said. “Voters are now able to request their absentee ballot online. They must provide their government-issued ID number, and the ballot is mailed to the address listed with Voter Registration. The ballot itself is not handled any differently at all with this change, only the means by which to request the ballot.
“Absentee ballots are currently mailed out to residents and returned via mail or in person — that system remains unchanged.”
Gale Measel, chairman of the Lawrence County Republican Committee, feels that with the Internet age acquiring an absentee ballot only makes sense.
“Well, I have two different opinions,” Measel said. “Absentee ballots are always a problem, but I think it is a good thing. Anything to get people to get out and vote is a good thing.
“As long as it is legal and legitimate and gives people easier access in this Internet age and the ballot is verifiable - that is what matters.”
Allison said he is against having an electronic signature coming from PennDOT on a voting document.
“The more variables you add to a process can lead to more of a chance for a mistake or failure,” Allison said. “It is an old adage from the manufacturing world and proven true over and over again.
“I don’t like piecemealing any parts of the Election Code,” he said. “If you are going to make a change, look at the entire process and do what elections directors feel would be most effective to administer.”
Measel said the whole point of the issue is granting easier access to voters.
“What matters is that people should have easier access to voting,” Measel said. “People should be able to validate who is doing the voting. If you can register to vote online and change your address, why can’t you get an absentee ballot?”
Both local political party leaders don’t see a negative to the issue.
“I share the concerns of many Pennsylvanians on both sides of the aisle on the issue of election integrity, but do not find this tweak of the system to be of alarm,” Valvano said. “Pennsylvania’s commitment to election security is evidenced in our return to the paper ballot, ensuring there is a paper trail of every vote cast.”
Measel doesn’t think the state is acting with malice.
“I think we all agree you try something new and it is a trial-and-error process,” Measel said. “Things can happen, but it doesn’t mean this isn’t a goodwill intended thing to do something bad.”
