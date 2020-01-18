New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Overcast overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.