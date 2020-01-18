Everyone has a to-do list for the new year.
State legislators are no exception.
The News reached out to the four who represent Lawrence County in the General Assembly — state representatives Aaron Bernstine, Chris Sainato and Parke Wentling, as well as state Sen. Elder Vogel Jr. — to find out what their 2020 priorities are.
All have objectives that would benefit not only their constituents, but also all of Pennsylvania.
AARON BERNSTINE
Key among what Bernstine (R-10th District) listed as his top 2020 priorities is the state budget review process.
“We need to be making sure that we’re putting the wheels in motion to have a fiscally responsible, no-tax-increase budget,” he said. “I think the biggest issue we need to work on is welfare reform. A great deal of our money and resources in Pennsylvania goes to the welfare system.”
“And one of the things we need to do, especially in an economy as good as we have today, is to make sure that people aren’t abusing that system and people are in fact working rather than living off of taxpayer money.”
Also on Bernstine’s radar are:
•Getting Markie’s Law enacted. Bernstine’s House Bill 1855 passed the House in December and awaits Senate approval. The bill, named for slain 8-year-old New Castle boy Markie Mason, calls for precluding the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole from paroling an inmate at the expiration of his or her minimum sentence if the inmate was convicted of a violent offense or an obstruction of justice while incarcerated.
•Reforming the state’s Sunshine Law. A Bernstine bill that would require a public agency to post public meeting agendas no later than 24 hours prior to the start of a meeting passed the House on Jan. 14. The bill also would prohibit an agency from taking official action on items not on the meeting agenda unless added by a majority vote. “It adds additional transparency for government meetings, so that citizens are able to see what’s being voted on, why it’s being voted on,” Bernstine said.
•Gun rights. “I’m very concerned about the anti-Second Amendment legislation being passed in Virginia,” he said, “and making sure we’re holding the line on that and not letting that be able to happen here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
•Restoring Hereford Manor. The Franklin Township, Beaver County, facility once consisted of two lakes formed by dams built in the 1950s from former strip mine materials. They were drained in 2012 when the dams were deemed unsafe and removed. Bernstine last year secured $150,000 for a geological study that he expects will be in by the end of January. “It’s something that I’ve been working on ever since I got elected,” Bernstine said, emphasizing that funding for the project comes from the sale of fishing and boating licenses, not from general fund taxpayer money. He has previously said reopening Hereford Manor would create $12.4 million in annual economic activity.
•Business recruitment. “The other thing we continue to do,” he said, “is to be very, very aggressive in recruiting companies to come to this area for job creation and employment opportunities.”
CHRIS SAINATO
Sainato (D-9th District) emphasized economic development among his five top goals in the new year, particularly securing more types of grants for small businesses as “a lot of the jobs being created now are being created by small business.”
He also wants to explore programs such as land banks, tax breaks and incremental funding.
“We’ve got to look at some of these programs that help Third Class Cities such as New Castle,” Sainato said. “Most Third Class Cities are either in Act 47 or they’re on the verge of it. What’s happening in New Castle is not unusual for what’s happening throughout the state.”
“You want to try to give them some of the tools and incentives to help them, and I think some of these grant programs would help that.”
He believes finding ways to encourage education in the trades also is key to helping communities such as New Castle recover from financial distress.
“We’ve got to get people into the trades and you’ve got to start them younger,” he said. “That’s so critical because you can’t attract industries into an area unless you have a trained workforce. We had one but, unfortunately, what’s happened since the ‘80s when most of these plants shut down, many of them are older or they’ve passed away, and we have a gap there.
“Now we need more training, and I think with the IBEW facility (a training facility for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) going in out in Neshannock, that’s going to be a big boost for our area. We need to work on all trades.”
Sainato also is looking at:
•A potential animal cruelty bill that would make it a felony to abandon an animal. “The penalties (for cruelty) have been increased, we did that with Libre’s Law (in 2017),” he said. “I know at the federal level, they’ve increased them but we’ve got to look at abandonment. People have got to understand — you take them to the Humane Society, you just don’t leave it along the side of the road.”
•Securing grants to support fire and EMS agencies, as well as a First Responder Loan Forgiveness bill already in the Senate. Sainato, Democratic chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, also is planning on introducing a package of veterans-related bills in the spring. “One is to try to expand the real estate tax exemption for more veterans and their spouses,” he said. “Another is to empower the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to work across all agencies to help combat veteran homelessness, post-traumatic stress and some elder care.”
PARKE WENTLING
Wentling (R-17th District) has many top priorities for 2020 including the following bills:
House Bill 1187, which would broaden the allocation of proceeds from Lake Erie fishing permits or stamps issued by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
House Bill 1188, which would allow hunters of predatory animals to use thermal and night vision when hunting.
Both bills are awaiting consideration in the Senate.
House Bill 1779, which would amend the Dam Safety and Encroachment Act to define “groin structures” and exempts such structures from Submerged Lands License Agreement (SLLA) licensing fees. It will be considered by the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee on Jan. 21.
House Bill 1981, which consolidates material relating to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) into the History Code (Title 37 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes). It is scheduled for final consideration by the House next week.
ELDER VOGEL JR.
Vogel’s (R-47th District) priority primarily lies in a telemedicine bill he hopes will be signed by Gov. Wolf this year.
After visiting more rural communities, Vogel said, he saw a need for residents to have access to high quality healthcare without having to travel far distances. Under Vogel’s bill, patients could consult doctors and even specialists remotely like “through the phone or Skype.”
He thinks this bill will greatly effect mental health as well. Around the state, he says, mental health has become “such a huge issues with younger people,” but access psychologists or psychiatrists may be limited due to distance from cities such as Pittsburgh or Harrisburg.
Vogel, who is also chair of the Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee, is focusing on legislation in the same vein as it relates to farmers.
With the livelihood of farmers and prices for products on the rocks, Vogel said there has been an increase in farmer suicides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.