By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
The state House is moving legislation that passed the state Senate to bar government agencies, schools and colleges from requiring people to get vaccinated for service.
Senate Bill 618 passed the House health committee by a party line vote of 15-10 on Monday after Republicans on the committee rejected efforts by Democrats to limit the bill’s scope.
The bill passed the state Senate by a party line vote of 29-20 last week.
The legislation would bar state, county and local governments, as well as school districts and colleges that receive public funding, from requiring people get vaccinated in order to get service. The legislation was amended on the Senate floor to add language that would also bar the Secretary of Health from using public health orders to require mitigation efforts — like stay-at-home orders, business closures and mask-wearing — for people who aren’t sick or haven’t been exposed to an infectious disease.
State Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny County, the Democratic chairman of the Health Committee, blasted the proposal as “beyond irresponsible.”
Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf said the governor has never called for vaccine passports for people to access government services but Wolf thinks private organizations and businesses should have the right to set their own requirements.
“The recently added amendment is dangerous and would undermine any attempt to protect public health in any circumstance. The governor plans to veto the bill in its current form,” she said.
Republicans on the Health Committee said they will seek to amend the bill to clarify that colleges covered by the legislation would include state-related universities like Penn State and the University of Pittsburgh. State Rep. Brad Roae, R-Crawford County, said he intends to offer an amendment when the measure is considered by the full House that would broaden the scope of the legislation to cover all colleges that accept funding from the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, which would cover almost all private colleges and universities in the state.
In addition, Republicans on the House Labor and Industry committee are planning to vote on legislation Tuesday that would bar employers from requiring COVID vaccination, said state Rep. Jim Cox, R-Beaver County, the chairman of that committee.
Frankel said Republicans seeking to weaken the emergency powers and limit vaccine requirements are too quick to move on from a pandemic which forced health officials “to set up hospitals in parks” and tractor trailers filled with coffins to cope with the COVID dead.
“Our memory is awful short,” he said.
Republicans defended the legislation, saying that nothing in the legislation would prevent people from following mitigation guidance or getting vaccinated.
Rose said that house arrest is used to punish people convicted of crimes. But as a result of Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, “We had 13 million people who committed no crime who were on house arrest last year,” he said. “I think it was terrible,” he said.
State Rep. Andrew Lewis, R-Dauphin County, said that Republicans are seeking to protect the civil rights of people who have opted not to get vaccinated.
“Our role is to protect civil liberties,” he said.
Republicans said that unlike other vaccines, the COVID vaccine is being offered under an emergency authorization and hasn’t been fully approved by the FDA.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Lawrence County, said the move to bar vaccine requirements so that public school districts don’t take steps that prevent parents from visiting schools to attend sporting events or meet with staff because they have not gotten vaccinated.
Opioid epidemic emergency continues
While lawmakers in the General Assembly have been quick to end Wolf’s COVID emergency order and have targeted the emergency powers employed to respond to the pandemic, they are in no hurry to end an opioid emergency order that’s been in place since January 2018.
Wolf signed his 14th renewal of the opioid disaster declaration on May 7 — 11 days before voters passed two ballot measures to amend the state Constitution limiting the length of emergency orders. One measure limited emergency orders to 21 days and the other gave the General Assembly the authority to end emergencies by a majority vote.
Kensinger said because the existing opioid emergency order was signed before the May 18 primary, that order remains under the 90-day limit in place before voters weighed in on the ballot questions. When that order expires in August, the renewal would be subject to the 21 day limit approved by voters.
Whitney Metzler, executive director of the House health committee, agreed with that timeline.
Wolf’s last COVID emergency declaration renewal was on May 20, after the primary. The General Assembly voted last week to end that disaster order but passed a separate bill that kept most of the regulatory changes completed to respond to the COVID pandemic in place until Sept. 30.
State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-Warren County, said she’d been recently contacted by a district attorney warning that the opioid epidemic is still creating serious problems. Rapp said that she and Metzler have begun talking about taking action to help respond to the opioid epidemic.
