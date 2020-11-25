State launches holiday safe-driving campaign

BY MARK PESTO
THE (JOHNSTOWN) TRIBUNE-DEMOCRAT
PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police have launched the annual “Operation Safe Holiday” safe-driving campaign, but cautioned that travel is discouraged this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can all do our part to prevent crashes and fatalities by designating a sober driver and always wearing a seatbelt,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian in a press release announcing the initiative.
“This holiday season may look a little different, but no matter how far or near you travel, traffic safety is always important.”
A “Click It or Ticket” initiative began Nov. 16 and will run through Sunday, as state and local police will be looking to ensure that drivers and front passengers are wearing seat belts and that children are secured in child safety seats.
A campaign targeting impaired drivers is to begin Wednesday and run through New Year’s Day.
“DUI is a serious crime that puts Pennsylvanians at risk every day, but it is also 100 percent preventable,” said Major Bruce Williams, director of the state police patrol bureau. “PSP and its local law enforcement partners have zero tolerance toward driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”
Meanwhile, the American Automobile Association predicts this Thanksgiving will see the largest one-year drop in travel volumes since the 2008 Great Recession, officials there announced.
“Based on mid-October forecast models, AAA would have expected up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving — a drop from 55 million in 2019,” AAA officials said in a press release.
“However, as the holiday approaches and Americans monitor the public health landscape, including rising COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine restrictions and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel health notices, AAA expects the actual number of holiday travelers will be even lower.”
Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president for travel, said the “wait-and-see travel trend continues to impact final travel decisions, especially for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
That matches the findings of a new national survey commissioned by a hotel industry group that indicates that a majority of Americans aren’t planning to travel this Thanksgiving.
The survey, conducted Nov. 2 to Nov. 4 on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, showed that 72 percent of Americans said they’re unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving and 69 percent are unlikely to travel for Christmas.
