By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania officials on Tuesday unveiled a new app designed to automatically alert residents if they’ve come into close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19.
The COVID Alert PA app uses Bluetooth technology on cell phones to determine if individuals have been within 6-feet of a person who’s tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes.
“The last seven months have shown that we are most successful when we unite against COVID-19 and work together for the common good,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
The governor said the new technology will provide a way for residents to help the state better identify and respond when people get COVID-19.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the new app which is available in the App Store for iPhones and Android devices will not provide the state with information about residents’ travel. People will be automatically notified that they’ve been in the proximity of someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 and invited to contact the Health Department, she said.
The app will send a notification to the resident’s phone called a “COVID-19 Exposure Alert”.
By late Tuesday afternoon, close to 19,000 people had downloaded the app, according to data on COVID Alert PA.
Delaware launched the same app last week. New Jersey and New York are expected to follow suit by October, she said. As a result, the Pennsylvania app will notify people if they’ve come into contact with people with COVID-19 in the neighboring states, as well.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said that the release of the app would be especially useful on college campuses.
The app will complement existing contact tracing efforts, he said. Traditional contact tracing — when health officials try to track down people who’ve been exposed to coronavirus — is difficult because people don’t always know the names of people they’ve been around or they are unwilling to identify everyone they’ve in close contact with, Farley said.
