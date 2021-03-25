By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam on Thursday ordered vaccine providers to begin working with their local Area Agencies on Aging in a bid to help seniors who've been struggling to get vaccinations scheduled.
This comes as the state hit its 1 millionth case of COVID-19 on Thursday. Those over the age of 60 have accounted for about 25% of COVID cases but people over the age of 60 have accounted for close to 93% of the 24,917 COVID-related deaths in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Health.
“We continue to hear from seniors and those with certain medical conditions who are eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1A that they are still struggling to sign up to get vaccinated,” Beam said.
State officials believe that with the new order, state officials hope to “get our Phase 1A eligible Pennsylvanians vaccinated in short so that we can continue on the path of making vaccine available to all Pennsylvanians,” Beam said.
Last week, the AARP of Pennsylvania sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf acknowledging that the Area Agencies on Aging were offering some help but also calling on the state to move to provide more help to seniors who haven’t been able to land a vaccine appointment. The AARP noted that a survey of its members found that 81% said they’d tried to get an appointment for a COVID vaccine but only 27% had been successful.
“Older adults are frustrated and angry about Pennsylvania’s distribution of COVID-19 vaccine,” AARP state director Bill Johnston-Walsh said in the letter, adding that the problems seniors are having getting vaccine appointments are “simply unacceptable.”
Beam said that almost 48% of Pennsylvania’s vaccine doses administered have gone to senior citizens.
But federal data shows that while Pennsylvania compares favorably with neighboring states on some COVID vaccination measures, the state’s lagging at getting seniors vaccinated.
When compared to neighboring states — Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and West Virginia — Pennsylvania fares best on the percentage of the adult population that has gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine — 35.1% of Pennsylvanians over the age of 18 have received at least one shot of COVID vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Only New Jersey has done better with 37.4% of the adult population in that state having received at least one COVID vaccine shot.
Pennsylvania is middle of the road when compared to neighboring states when it comes to delivering COVID vaccine doses to seniors, the CDC data shows.
Delaware (76%), Maryland (71.3%) and Ohio (69.7%) have all done better than Pennsylvania (67.9%) in terms of the percentage of seniors who’ve gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine. And in terms of the percentage of seniors fully vaccinated, among neighboring states, only New York (34.4%) has done worse than Pennsylvania (35.3%), according to the CDC.
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Luzerne County, on Thursday called for the Department of Health to reverse an order that cut vaccine allocations for independent pharmacies.
The move hurt seniors who’ve depended on those pharmacies and have been forced to find other locations that are offering vaccine appointments, Meuser said.
“While I appreciate the need to be strategic in allocating doses, it is critical that independent pharmacies be reengaged as vaccine providers for the benefit of the communities they serve,” he said.
