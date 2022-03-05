COVID-19 and other delays in the state prison system have resulted in 11 inmates — some sentenced as long ago as September — remaining in the Lawrence County jail.
Those inmates were to have been transferred post-sentence and are yet to be transferred to state facilities in the coming days or weeks, according to information from county officials.
Meanwhile, the county tax dollars have been paying the bill to house them and paying any medical expenses they may have incurred in the jail because they are not yet wards of the state.
Acting county Warden Michael Mahlmeister reported to the Lawrence County Prison Board earlier in February the transfers of those 11 inmates probably would not happen until mid-March. Three have been convicted in homicides — one by vehicle and two by gunfire. Two were sentenced in 2021 but have yet to be moved to a state correctional institution for assignment to a state prison.
One is Robert Hodge, 49, of North Beaver Township, convicted by a jury in the hit-and-run death of 19-year-old Alissa Jones of West Pittsburg. He was sentenced Sept. 29 to three years in a state facility and so far has spent five months of his state sentence in the Lawrence County jail.
Another is Juan Suarez, 34, formerly of Oak Leaf Gardens apartments, who pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to one count of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced that day to 4½ to 10 years in a state facility for the 2020 shooting death of 26-year-old Alfonso Eiram Santiago-Hernandez at the apartment complex off Cascade Street.
A third homicide convict, Anthony Lavon Cooper, formerly of Detroit, has been incarcerated in the Mercer County jail, awaiting transfer to a state prison. He will be returned to Lawrence County and moved to a state facility.
Cooper was sentenced Jan. 18 this year to 7½ to 15 years in a state correctional institution. He pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder as one of two suspects charged in a triple homicide Oct. 16, 2018, on the city’s West Side that resulted in the deaths of Nichole Pumphrey and Lawrence Cannon, both 31, and 10-year-old Amariah Emery. The three were found shot to death in the living room of Pumphrey’s home at 319 E. North St.
Mahlmeister had refused to provide the names of the inmates who have been held back and are awaiting transfer, saying it would pose a security risk. However, Melissa Melewski, media law counsel of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, contends the names of those and all inmates are public information.
County prisons are subject to the same transparency requirements as the state prison system, Melewski advised.
The inmates do not become wards of the state system until they are transferred there, according to Maria Bivens, a state department of corrections spokeswoman.
She noted that it is the counties that determine which state inmates will be transferred and when. The state only provides a date and a maximum number of those who can be transferred at one time, she wrote in an email.
And while some of the 11 inmates have been awaiting transfer for several months, others convicted of homicide and other heinous crimes and sentenced last year have already been moved to their state locations.
Examples are Caden Popovich and Dohnavin Miller, who pleaded guilty in the shooting deaths of 17-year-olds Cameron Martwinski and Justin Luca. Popovich and Miller and were transferred to the state correctional institution in Camp Hill following their Oct. 12 sentencings. Popovich was ordered to serve 16 to 35 years and Miller 14 to 28 years in state prison. Isaiah Angry, 30, of Linesville pleaded guilty and was sentenced Sept. 21 in the shooting death of Todd Walker in Mahoningtown. He was moved to the state correctional institution at Pine Grove.
Bivens wrote in her email that the state department had a two-week period several weeks ago “where we stopped inmate transfers from counties due to a COVID outbreak at SCI Smithfield. However, we have since resumed our transports.”
SCI Smithfield in Huntingdon is the reception facility for all male parole violators and new receptions from the counties.
That facility in January 2021 also became a reception facility as a mitigation effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the state Department of Corrections facilities. Inmates are kept there for 25 to 28 days, during which time they are quarantined or isolated dependent upon their COVID-19 status and tested for COVID-19 at routine intervals. Once cleared, they are transferred to diagnostic centers or other state facilities.
The state system accepts 150 to 175 new commits per week from statewide, depending upon bed space at Smithfield, Bivens explained. “We reach out to the counties each month to determine how many state inmates they have ready for transfer, and we make every attempt to transfer all of them.”
“For the month of March, we scheduled all except 40 inmates statewide, as we are still clearing up the backlog from the two week suspension,” Bivens said.
She noted that the state does not pay to house inmates before they are transferred from the county jail, and the state does not have jurisdiction over them until they are in state custody.
“The county should be able to provide you a list,” she wrote.
The New Castle News had submitted a request for information to Lawrence County under the state’s Right to Know act, asking for the list of all the inmates sentenced to state who were still in the county jail awaiting transfer.
Carolyn Flannery-Lang, the county’s right-to-know officer, did not provide the inmate names, saying in an email that an additional 30-day response period is necessary because the extent or nature of the request precludes a response within the requested time period.
“Additionally, certain records may require redaction,” she wrote.
Under the state’s right-to-know law, a governing body has five days to respond to a request for information and can request a 30-day extension for further research.
The News request was sent to the county by email Feb. 22. By the end of the 30-day review period, however, those inmates to be transferred in mid-March will already have been transferred when the 30 days expire.
“We do not have secret prisons in the United States,” Melewski emphasized in her email. “People don’t go into government custody and disappear. Inmates are housed in the name of the public, who fund the prison system and have a direct interest in the inmate population.
“Accordingly, the public has a right to know who is imprisoned, for what reason, and in which facility,” she wrote, noting that is one of the reasons why the state prison system has an inmate locator tool that allows the public to easily locate individuals in government custody.”
Neighboring Mercer County has been more transparent about its inmate list, posting all of the county jail inmate names online and detailing which inmates are convicted and are awaiting transfer to other institutions.
A cross check of the unified judicial system portal of court records and a check with the Lawrence County jail records shows other state-sentenced inmates still in the Lawrence County jail awaiting transfer.
They include Dorian Brockman, sentenced Dec. 10 in two robberies; Roberto Flynn Gardner, sentenced Oct. 8 to two to four years in an indecent assault case; Christian Rozier, sentenced Nov. 16 in a June 1 jail riot incident, and Brendan Shropshire, already a state inmate who was sentenced last month to more state time for multiple offenses including the jail riot and a theft from a grocery store.
