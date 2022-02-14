The proprietor of a Union Township grocery store told Brendan Shropshire that she will pray for him.
Heidi Alshakhatreh of the New Castle Brothers Market on Moravia Street offered an impact statement in court Friday during Shropshire's sentencing in seven out of 8 cases against him. He pleaded guilty in all of them in the courtroom of President Judge Dominick Motto.
Her statement was regarding a robbery of the market in March 2021 when he was accused of stealing cigarettes and cash. The police arrested him following the incident when they found him hiding in a dumpster. He pleaded guilty Friday to theft in that case and was ordered to pay restitution.
Shropshire, 25, of Mahoning Avenue, also is accused as the ringleader in a riot that broke out among inmates inside the Lawrence County jail. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to disarming a police officer. He was one of six inmates charged in the June 1 incident that brought in law enforcement backup from throughout Lawrence County.
Shropshire already is serving a sentence of 2 to 6 years in a state correctional institution for a robbery offense he reportedly had committed in Crawford County. He was sentenced in January this year for that offense.
An aggregate sentence that Motto handed down Friday on Shropshire's eight cases in Lawrence County allows him to serve his time on all of the charges concurrent to the state sentence of 2 to 6 years for the Crawford County offense, explained assistant district attorney Jonathan Miller, who prosecuted the eight local cases.
"I forgive you and I want nothing but the best for you," Alshakhatreh told Shropshire in the courtroom. She advised that if he gets opportunities for rehabilitative programs he can take, "scoop it up."
"We lost three customers in the last two months to overdoses," she continued. "You're lucky to be here. I forgive you and I want the best for you. I'm part of the community, and it kills me to see these things. Take care. I'll pray for you."
Miller said it was clear Shropshire's cases the last few years have been due to substance abuse. The recommended sentence was structured to address his needs in an institution where he can get the drug rehabilitation that he needs.
"This is addiction, and it's sad," said public defender Lawrence Keith, Shropshire's defense attorney in the cases. “All in all, he'll do a longer sentence and hopefully he will get better. He told me he's done. He didn't want to be like this and hurt people and he wants to be with his family."
"I just hope you take advantage of every program in prison," Motto told Shropshire before sentencing him. "It's something you have to work at every day. I hope you're able to do that."
Motto ordered Shropshire to have no contact with any of the victims in any of the cases against him, nor may he enter any premises where the crimes were committed, and is required to undergo drug and alcohol counseling.
Shropshire also entered guilty pleas to the following counts for the following offenses:
•Retail theft, for a shoplifting incident in 2021 at Busy Beaver in Shenango Township. He is ordered to repay the store. He was sentenced to three months to two years, concurrent.
•Retail theft, for a shoplifting incident in 2021 at T&M Hardware in Shenango Township. His is ordered to repay the store and was sentenced to three months to two years in state prison, concurrent.
•Simple assault, in a case involving the theft of a woman's cell phone. He is sentenced to nine months to two years, concurrent.
•False identification to police for an incident in 2020, no additional time.
•Aggravated assault, in connection with an attempted escape from a cruiser in Ellwood City in March, 2021, one to two years in state prison, concurrent, followed by two years of probation.
•Theft, nine months to two years, concurrent.
