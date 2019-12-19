State House passes Markie's Law

Markie’s Law took one step closer to becoming reality Wednesday afternoon in Harrisburg.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine announced House Bill 1855, known as Markie’s Law in honor of 8-year-old New Castle boy, Markie Mason, overwhelmingly passes the House of Representatives.
The vote passed by a county of 149-47.
The bill calls for precluding the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole from paroling an inmate at the expiration of his, or her, minimum sentence if the inmate was convicted of a violent offense or an obstruction of justice while incarcerated. The bill will now move to the Senate for consideration.
On July 8, once-convicted murderer Keith Burley Jr., who was released on parole in March, brutally stabbed Mason in a Union Township home following a domestic dispute with the boy’s mother, Maram Saada. Burley Jr. had served 20 years for a robbery/shooting death and also assaulted another inmate while incarcerated.
“Today, we made another step toward protecting our citizens across the Commonwealth,” Bernstine said. “We cannot change what has already occurred, but we have an obligation and responsibility to do everything possible to make sure it does not happen again.”
The bill also calls for the postponement of consideration of a violent inmate’s parole an additional 24 months following the minimum release date for each conviction of a violent offense while incarcerated. Additionally, the consideration of parole would be suspended an additional year if the inmate attempts to escape, smuggles contraband, or retaliates or intimidates witnesses while incarcerated.
Bernstine said if the bill had been in place on July 8, Burley Jr. would have still been in prison.
“This animal would have been kept behind bars for a significantly longer period of time due to his actions in prison and Markie would be in school today, interacting and studying with his classmates,” Bernstine said. “Violent individuals who are sent to prison and continue to commit violent acts while incarcerated should not be released on the streets after serving the bare minimum of their sentence.”
Bernstine worked on the legislation with Sen. Elder Vogel and Joshua Lamancusa, Lawrence County’s district attorney.
“I’m thankful for the great work of District Attorney Lamancusa in drafting this legislation,” Bernstine said. “His commitment to public safety in Lawrence County will impact lives across this entire commonwealth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.