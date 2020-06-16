HARRISBURG — The state House began moving three police reform bills on Monday, a week after a group of lawmakers took over the speaker’s rostrum in the state House to call for action in response to nationwide protests that erupted in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
Gov. Tom Wolf on June 4 called for a variety of reforms to improve oversight and training of police and Monday, he said the legislation moving in the state House, “is a start,” but said that he hopes lawmakers move more bills, as well.
“We still have more to do.”
With Monday’s committee votes, the legislation goes to the full House which returns to session next week.
“We cannot ignore the events taking place across our nation in the aftermath of the horrific death of George Floyd,” said state Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin County, the chairman of the judiciary committee. “We want to ensure we have the very best individuals among the ranks of officers who have vowed to serve and protect the great people of Pennsylvania, and this legislation will help us accomplish that goal.”
The House judiciary committee approved three police reform bills --
•House Bill 1841 would require police agencies to disclose misconduct allegations when officers are seeking new jobs;
•House Bill 1910 would call for new training on de-escalation tactics and proper use of force by police;
•And a third bill Senate Bill 637, was amended to create new requirements for police departments to follow to recognize when officers are dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and mandate that they be given administrative duties if they are dealing with PTSD.
Former House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny County, whose last day in office was Monday, welcomed the progress.
“I applaud passage of House Bill 1841, House Bill 1910 and Senate Bill 637 out of the House Judiciary Committee this morning. These bills were an important step in moving the issues of criminal justice reform and police reform forward,” Turzai said.
The former speaker had expressed support for the idea of convening a special session of the General Assembly to tackle police reform.
Wolf on Monday said that a special session is not needed since bills have already been introduced that could be acted upon.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, along with a number of police groups, had backed the reforms mandating disclosure of police misconduct.
“Over the past few weeks, we have seen brave, courageous people practice their constitutional right to peacefully protest -- all in the name of justice. Today, Pennsylvania took the first step in showing, we aren’t just listening but acting when the House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously for an important reform to our police hiring system,” Shapiro said. “As our coalition has said, officers who engage in misconduct or use excessive force erode trust in law enforcement and make it harder for our communities to be and feel safe. When officers leave an agency, that record needs to go with them — so departments know who they’re hiring.”
The only caution raised about the legislation in the House committee meeting came from state Rep. Barry Jozwiak, R-Berks County, who is a former state police trooper and former Berks County sheriff.
Jozwiak said that the move to take officers out-of-duty could be a burden on small police departments.
“Small departments can afford to have a street officer doing paperwork,” he said.
He added that even without the disclosure requirements proposed in HB 1841, under existing law, officers who are convicted of crimes lose their certification so they can’t get new jobs.
Despite voicing the reservations about the legislation, Jozwiak voted in favor of all three bills, all of which passed unanimously.
