State holding off on school mask mandate

State education and health officials told lawmakers on Friday that they have no immediate plans to order schools to require masks by students and staff and said the state is still calling local districts to voluntarily comply with federal guidance indicating that face-coverings be worn in school settings.
“ At this time, there is not a plan to mandate the masking requirement in schools, because decisions of such magnitude are not made in a pure public health vacuum,” said Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam. “As you all know, decisions such as this risk retaliation by the General Assembly, and that could pose far greater harm to our ability to swiftly and effectively respond to public health crises. And so at this time, there is not a plan to mandate masking requirements in schools,” she said.
The General Assembly repeatedly tried to end Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID emergency orders in 2020 and, failing that, placed a question on the May ballot asking voters whether the state Constitution should be amended to allow lawmakers to vote to end disaster declarations made by the governor. Voters approved that change to the Constitution and the General Assembly ended Wolf’s COVID disaster declaration in early June. Lawmakers on Thursday announced that they also have no intention of allowing an opioid disaster declaration, which has been in place for more than three years.
The CDC has issued guidance recommending that masks be worn indoors in areas of substantial and high community spread of COVID. By Friday, four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had high COVID transmission — Lawrence, Crawford, Clarion and Northampton counties — and another 33 had substantial spread.
Even in areas where there isn’t elevated COVID community spread, the CDC has recommended that masks be worn in school.
State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster County, the chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said that Republicans haven’t been able to find any legal justification that would allow local school districts to bar students for failing to wear a mask without a statewide emergency order in place.
“Of the COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, an estimated 12 percent of them are in 18 and younger individuals. And so as schools contemplate the in-person instruction, which we are emphasizing through our endorsement of the CDC recommendations, there is contemplation that that transmissibility could increase within the 18 and younger population.
Education Secretary Noe Ortega said that state officials have received no indication that any school districts are planning to start the school year with remote learning.
However, about 200 districts have submitted plans spelling out how they would propose to offer remote learning if COVID outbreaks forced them to close their doors, said Sherri Smith, Acting Deputy Secretary of Education.
