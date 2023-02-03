The Pennsylvania Hemp Industry Council was awarded $150,000 for Project Invest in PA Hemp, which aims to attract investment in the hemp industry.
The project submission represents a collaboration of six Pennsylvania companies to promote three key hemp industry verticals: grain, construction materials and textiles. The project partners, Hemp-Alternative LLC, DON Processing LLC, Americhanvre LLC, Coexist Build LLC, PhilaFabric LLC and Intention Lifestyles LLC, are a diverse representation of the state’s geographic regions and hemp industries.
“The message PA offers about its strengths and potential to lead this market must be broad, deep and focus on the key industry verticals of grain, textiles and construction materials which collectively make investment in PA hemp businesses a powerful play. The key is to promote the opportunity and highlight the benefits of reviving the hemp industry here in PA,” explained Lori Daytner, secretary, PAHIC, and vice president of program development for DON in New Castle.
The $150,000 award is part of the Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Russell Redding’s announcement of $200,000 in grants to agriculture nonprofits to fund projects aimed at growing fiber and food hemp markets, sales and awareness in Pennsylvania.
“Hemp has offered a rare opportunity to grow a Pennsylvania industry from the ground up, springing from a material with seemingly limitless uses in sustainable construction materials, fiber and food products,” Redding said. “These grants will boost an industry that was once a staple of Pennsylvania’s economy and is again presenting opportunities for new businesses, farm income, jobs, and climate-friendly, environmentally sound products.”
