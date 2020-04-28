HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has paid out $3.5 billion in unemployment benefits and will likely need federal help to make sure the state trust fund that pays for benefits doesn’t run out of money, Secretary of Labor and Industry Jerry Oleksiak said Monday.
“Before the pandemic. We were well on our way to solvency” with the unemployment trust fund. “Now, of course, the system is being stressed.”
Oleksiak said state officials have already begun conversations with federal officials about getting loans or grants to shore up the state’s unemployment trust fund.
Despite the financial strain on the system, the state has no plan to reduce benefit payments for jobless workers, said Susan Dickinson, director of unemployment policy for the Department of Labor and Industry.
“That’s something calculated on an annual basis,” she said, so the Department of Labor and Industry isn’t scheduled to recalculate whether to reduce benefits until the end of year.
Since Gov. Tom Wolf shut down businesses statewide more than 1.6 million people have filed first-time unemployment claims in Pennsylvania.
The Tax Foundation, in a report released April 9, concluded that six states — California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, and Texas — had less than 10 weeks worth of funding in their unemployment trust funds. Pennsylvania had about 11 weeks of worth of funding in its trust fund, according to the report.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the state would be taking out a loan from the federal government to cover the costs of its unemployment benefit payments.
New York has paid out $3.1 billion in unemployment benefits, according to that state’s Department of Labor.
An analysis by Stateline, a reporting project of the Pew Charitable Trusts, estimated that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is 25 percent, tied with Michigan for the highest in the country.
Pennsylvania has paid $2.6 billion in benefits from its state unemployment system, and paid an additional $900 million with funds provided by the federal stimulus, Oleksiak said.
U.S. Department of Labor data shows that Pennsylvania had more initial jobless claims in the first week after businesses were shutdown than any other state. By the end of March, only California had more jobless claims.
Oleksiak said that Pennsylvania was flooded with a crush of applications for unemployment immediately after the shutdown, in part, because the state doesn’t require that employers offer paid leave so workers immediately turn to the state for help.
The federal stimulus provides workers with an extra $600 a week through the end of July on top of the state unemployment benefit. The maximum state benefit is $572 a week.
Wolf has announced a series of moves to begin relaxing the statewide shutdown. Construction can resume on Friday. Golf courses, marina, guided fishing trips, and privately-run campgrounds are allowed to reopen on Friday, as well., Wolf announced Monday. Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through May 14.
Beginning May 8, the state will begin relaxing social-distancing requirements by regions. Wolf has indicated that the regions most likely to see the restrictions relaxed are the northcentral and northwestern areas of the state.
The state’s plan for relaxing social distancing involves moving regions from the “red” phase — which now covers the entire state — to a yellow phase, in which most businesses would be allowed to reopen and the stay-at-home order would be lifted. Even if the yellow phase, restaurants will be limited to takeout, and bars and movie theaters will remain closed and large-gathering will still be barred, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
Oleksiak said it’s not entirely clear how much quickly those changes will translate into a dramatic decrease in the unprecedented number of people filing for unemployment benefits
“We anxiously look forward to that,” he said. “I can’t predict what will happen. Individual businesses will make about decisions how many workers they will take back.”
