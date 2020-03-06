A $4,000 state grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission will bolster the Lawrence County Historical Society as it works to preserve important county history, state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, announced today.
Sainato said the society’s work benefit residents of all ages, as well as future generations.
“The Lawrence County Historical Society’s work in collecting, cataloging and preserving historical documents and artifacts is so important because they tell the story of our county’s unique history and give us a shared perspective on how far we have come,” Sainato said. “They teach us about the unique challenges faced by prior generations of residents and how the progress they made has shaped our identity.
“They also remind us of our proud roots in this part of Pennsylvania and provide future generations with a critical link to the future.”
Sainato said the funding is part of a package of grants awarded to applicants under the Cultural and Historical Support Grant Program, which is administered by PHMC. The program is designed to provide general operating support to Pennsylvania museums and county historical societies that are not directly supported by other state agency operating support programs.
