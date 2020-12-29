Construction of a new training center for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Neshannock Township will benefit from a $1 million state grant, according to information from State Rep. Elder Vogel's office.
The project was one of four receiving a total of $6 million through the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Three other projects receiving the funds are in Beaver County.
The Western Central Pennsylvania Electrician Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee was awarded the grant locally for the construction of a proposed 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art IBEW training center in the RIDC Park off Route 18. The building will include several classrooms and laboratories dedicated to different fields of study, including computers, teledata, fire alarms and security systems, motor controls, conduits and residential.
"These grants support the efforts to promote job training and economic development in our region," Vogel said. The new IBEW training facility will certainly ensure that its studetsn are masters of a trade that is definitely in high demand."
RCAP began in 1986 with an initial investment of $400 million to fund eligible projects through Act 63 of 1987. Since the enactment of the Capital Facilities Debt Enabling Act of 1999, the executive branch determines how many projects can be financed within a legislatively authorized maximum limit.
