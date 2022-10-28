A $3.5-million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant has been awarded to help expand the Steelite International facility in Neshannock Township.
The grant will be used to help with the formation of a 55,000-square foot, pre-engineered steel building in the township.
Funds will be used to develop the site, purchase and construct the pre-engineered steel building and for related building operation systems like electrical, HVAC and plumbing.
The additional space will allow Steelite to house and distribute its increased product line domestically and internationally from the current location.
State senators Michele Brooks (R-50) and Elder Vogel (R-47) and state Rep. Chris Sainato (D-9) made the announcement of the grant.
“Steelite International has been a major part of Lawrence County’s economic landscape for years and for whom I’ve worked with my colleagues during that time to secure funding to allow for their continued expansion,” Vogel said. “This new grant affords them the opportunity for more growth that will have a positive impact on our region.”
Added Sainato: “It’s extremely exciting to see Steelite continue expanding in our district. Securing the current funding will allow the plant to expand its operations to meet increased demand by erecting a pre-engineered steel building. These are the kind of changes to the landscape that fund new jobs, fuel new economic growth and spell new progress for our region.”
