Declyn’s Dream may have ties to America’s Sesquicentennial.
The United States turns 250 years old in 2026, and Pennsylvania in 2018 created a commission — America250PA — to help plan the state’s observances of the milestone. Members were appointed by the state House, Senate and governor.
As part of its role, the panel created an Infrastructure Improvements & Projects Committee, which set a series of legislative hearings over the summer at which proposals for potential projects tied to the sesquicentennial could be presented for possible funding.
Qualifying projects would improve historic sites and community attractions, in addition to boosting tourism.
Shenango Township supervisors Frank Augustine and Albert Burick III traveled to one of the hearings, at PennWest Clarion University, to make their case for help in adding the Declyn’s Dream handicapped-accessible playground to the municipality’s park.
“They’re looking for shovel-ready projects around the state that can draw people to events during the 250th anniversary of the United States,” Burick explained.
“We went up to Clarion and presented our Declyn’s Dream and Downtown Shenango plan.”
In all, Burick said, 10 presenters from Northwest Pennsylvania presented projects, with each given four minutes to make their case for funding.
“We were looking for $2.9 million that would be the construction of the inclusive playground, restrooms, picnic shelters around it, all the sidewalk infrastructure and a parking lot,” Burick said.
“It would also include the construction of the roadway from Old Pittsburgh Road through the existing park, then the portion through Shenango Commons out to Route 65, and all the infrastructure that would go along with that — stormwater, sidewalks, street lighting.”
The commission set a Dec. 31 deadline for the selection of projects to be funded, and a Jan. 31, 2026, deadline for each to be completed.
“However, with the budget impasse, from what I’m being told, things may have been backed up a little bit,” Burick said. “They will are still having these meetings, and they will make a decision in December on which projects they are going to fund.
“Our project by far was the largest in the Northwest Region, numbers-wise. I believe they’re picking so many smaller projects and so many bigger projects.”
Once the projects are selected, Burick said, America250PA will lobby to have them included in the state budget for 2024.
“So it’s not so much a grant,” he said, “as it would be just a part of the budget that the state would pass.”
