State extends inmate visitation restrictions

Lawrence County residents who have families in state prisons will have to wait longer to visit their loved ones there.
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is prolonging the suspension of inmate visitation in correctional institutions throughout Pennsylvania, through April 10. The extension is because of continued mitigation measures required by Gov. Tom Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
John Wetzel, secretary of the state Department of Corrections, confirmed Wednesday there have been no positive cases of the virus confirmed in the state prison inmate population.
"We are working to delay the virus entering our system,” Wetzel said. “We believe that limiting who enters our prisons has been a good protocol to put in place.”
The department initially suspended all visits and began enhanced screenings at all of its prisons on March 13. Instead, corrections officials have implemented video visitation and are providing inmates with additional free phone calls and emails.
“We are closely monitoring our entire system and individual facilities daily,” Wetzel said. “We are taking necessary steps to protect our employees and our inmates."
The department's 16,000 employees have been working toward mitigating this virus’ impact on the corrections system for several months, while continuing to report to work to ensure public safety, he said.
Wetzel said that employees, like the first responders, are working many hours, he said.
Steps taken by state corrections staffs to mitigate the virus, in additoin to suspending all visits, include:
•Suspended entry of non-critical individuals
•Issuance of personal protective equipment, including masks, to staff and inmates
•Enhanced employee screening
•Provision of free bars of antibacterial soap to inmates
•Increased availability of hand sanitizers throughout facilities and offices
•Increased cleaning frequency throughout facilities and offices
•Directing non-essential staff to work from home
•Suspending gatherings of inmates and incorporating social distancing into daily operations in work crews, gyms, transports, receptions, dining halls, exercise yards and treatment and religious programs.
•Providing religious services only via the inmate TV channel
•Modifying library operations so inmates can receive books without going to the library
•Closing all barber and cosmetology shops
•Implementing in-cell education
•Suspending outside inmate work crews
•Providing updated information daily to employees
•Informing inmates through “town hall” meetings, keeping social distancing in mind at all times, and through information on an inmate TV channel
•Reminding everyone about social distancing, hand washing, hygiene issues
•Eliminating inmate co-pay for flu related illness assessment
•Increasing medical and pharmaceutical supplies to treat inmates
•Implementing individual quarantine measures for staff and inmate safety
•Furloughing paroled individuals from centers to home plans
•Revising parole contacts with parolees based upon severity of offense
•Working with the parole board to maximize releases
•Reviewing parole detainers for individuals in county jails and state prisons
•Expediting the release process for anyone with a pending home plan
•Reviewing inmates within the state prison system who are beyond their minimum sentences
•Giving each inmate released a medical screening and referrals to doctors when appropriate
•Continuing access to law libraries
On March 28, the Department of Corrections will begin using SCI Retreat as the sole intake facility for male inmates and parole violators.
The department also is working with unions to form alternate work schedules for essential staff so they can trade or switch shifts because of child care needs.
