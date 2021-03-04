Pennsylvania officials say they'll be able to vaccinate school personnel by the end of the month, even though federal officials have warned that the state may get little or no additional doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the next two weeks, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said Thursday.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced that the state will begin vaccinating school workers, prioritizing early-childhood education teachers and special education teachers. Bus drivers and other school workers who have contact with elementary-aged students will also be included in the initial round of vaccines.
Teachers of older students will be offered the vaccine later in the month.
"The approval of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides a great opportunity to launch this special initiative to vaccinate all teachers, child care workers and school staff without interrupting the flow of vaccine local providers have already administered to more than 1.8 million Pennsylvanians," Beam said.
Beam said that after a two-week lull, federal officials say the state’s allocation will equal or surpass the 94,600 doses received this week.
Wolf said that the aim of the program is to get teachers back in the classroom for in-person instruction. The state Department of Education has been calling for schools to consider whether they can offer in-person instruction based on the number of cases they’ve had in their school population, as well as on the prevalence of COVID in the surrounding community.
Under those guidelines, only schools in four of the state's 67 counties -- Cameron, Forest, Fulton and Sullivan counties -- should be open for full-time in-person instruction, because they had fewer than 10 COVID cases per 100,000 residents in the last week and less than 5% of COVID tests in those counties came back positive for the virus in the last week.
Under the state’s old guidance, schools in areas of severe community spread were supposed to offer classes online. Under the updated guidance, even in areas of severe COVID spread, the state is recommending that schools offer at least part-time in-person instruction at the elementary level.
Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said that the vaccination plan, along with the existing mitigation measures -- calling for face masks, social-distancing and cleaning -- “those are all in place to create conditions for teachers to return and offer in-person learning.”
But he added that the state’s guidance is just that, a recommendation and local school boards have the authority to deviate from it.
“The state does not plan to mandate any in-person instruction,” he said. “Please keep in mind that we are a locally-controlled state and many of these decisions are made at the local level,” Ortega said.
Wolf said that when teachers are vaccinated, they should be prepared to go back to in-person instruction.
But he said that the state’s guidelines are only a recommendation and the state will not mandate that schools reopen for in-person instruction, even if the teachers have been vaccinated if local officials decide against fully reopening.
State officials have estimated that there are about 200,000 school workers who could be eligible for the vaccines through this initiative. However, state officials don’t yet have a handle on how many of those teachers have already been vaccinated.
Beam said that the state’s intermediate units will be surveying teachers in their regions to determine how many of them have already gotten COVID vaccines. The state will determine how many vaccines to distribute to the intermediate units based on the responses to that survey.
Vaccination sites are expected to begin operations as soon as Wednesday, March 10.
“We anticipate that the majority of these sites will support up to 500 doses a day, with some of the sites in IU’s with higher amounts of teachers and support staff being able to administer up to 1,000 doses a day,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield. “We anticipate most sites will be completed administering the first round of available vaccine in 8-10 days.”
In addition to the vaccine doses being provided to school personnel, the federal government is providing 30,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to pharmacies including Rite Aid, Walmart and groceries with pharmacies operated by Topco, including: Giant Eagle, Wegmans, Weis Markets and Tops. The pharmacy allotment will be used to provide vaccines to child care workers, Beam said.
