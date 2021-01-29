By Eric Scicchitanoand John Finnerty
CNHI News Service
People caring for elderly loved ones are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine under updated state guidance.
The state is following federal guidance in moving to add unpaid caregivers to the list of people entitled to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1A, which also includes all senior citizens and people with serious medical conditions.
The state revised its vaccine plan on Jan. 19 to add unpaid caretakers of senior citizens and those with disabilities to the list of health care personnel entitled to the vaccine, according to a letter from the Department of Human Services.
The inclusion of unpaid caregivers among those eligible was welcome news but it’s not lost that sparse availability of the vaccines continues to hamper the recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the leader of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Vaccine Task Force.
Sue Auman, executive director of the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, spoke of a 70-year-old cancer survivor fresh off chemotherapy who’s cared for by his 63-year-old wife. She wasn’t eligible under the recent eligibility expansion until unpaid caregivers were added.
“Having caregivers vaccinated will result in better support for an important informal network of people who would not previously have had a path to the vaccine,” Auman said.
“Of course, the double-edged sword is that the expansion of eligibility instituted last week has caused appointment availability to be more challenging due to the limited supply of vaccine. The delay in vaccinations for significantly affected and vulnerable populations is very concerning,” she said.
However, Auman said that “newly applied focus, attention and funding” to boost vaccine distribution will reap results quickly.
The CDC recommends that “unpaid caregivers be included in phase 1A because of their direct contact with elderly people,” said Barry Ciccocioppo, a Department of Health spokesman. He said state officials couldn’t immediately provide an estimate for how many people now qualify for the COVID vaccine due to serving as unpaid caretakers.
Gov. Tom Wolf said earlier this week that state officials estimate that there are now about 4 million people eligible — almost one-third of the state’s population.
Even so, the move to add the unpaid caretakers was welcomed by lawmakers, who have generally been critical of the state’s handling of the state’s rollout of the vaccine.
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said that lawmakers had lobbied to get the state to open up eligibility to unpaid caregivers.
Benninghoff said providing vaccines for caretakers was needed because “it’s traumatic and problematic for them to have to go to work and go get groceries” where they might be exposed to the virus if they aren’t granted access to the vaccine.
Vaccines for non-state residents
Also Thursday, a Department of Health spokesman confirmed that Pennsylvania is not barring residents from seeking COVID-19 vaccine in other states and has no policy barring out-of-state residents from seeking to get vaccinated in Pennsylvania.
While some states, such as Florida, have barred so-called “vaccine tourism” the Wolf administration is following federal guidance, said Ciccocioppo.
“Guidance from the CDC states that requiring proof of residency for receipt of vaccine is prohibited,” he said. “The federal government purchased the vaccine, anyone in a priority group should be allowed to receive it, regardless of their place of residency,” Ciccocioppo said.
