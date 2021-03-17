The Wolf Administration unveiled plans on Wednesday for five Regional Accountable Health Councils to be charged with identifying disparities in health outcomes in communities across the state.
The councils will also be expected to develop strategies to help solve the problems.
Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said that some of the most obvious examples of health inequities that the councils will explore are related to the “systemic racism” created by “redlining” policies that translated into lack of access to nutritious food options, lack of access to health care for communities of color.
The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the scope of the problem, she said. COVID has led to a three-year decrease in the average life expectancy for Black Americans, she said, while the pandemic has only lowered the life expectancy for all Americans, on average, by one year.
The problems far predated the pandemic, Miller said.
“A newborn in certain neighborhoods of northeast Philadelphia would have an average life expectancy of 64 years, when just a few miles to the south, newborns are expected to live to 87. That’s a difference of 23 years,” she said.
Similar stark disparities have already been documented in other communities across the state, as well, Miller said.
In one community in Luzerne County, the average life expectancy is 73, but “a census tract over, it’s 85,” she said. In one area of Erie, the average life expectancy is just 60 years of age, but nearby, it’s 80.
“By targeting these areas, hopefully, we can then really see more investment by a lot of different entities. And hopefully, then we will start to see that data change. And I think that’s what we’re going to be interested in -- going back to the data to see, are we making a difference? And if we’re not, then we need to change something up, we need to do something different,” Miller said.
Miller said that health officials have calculated that if America was able to eradicate heart disease, they estimate it would only translate into an average increase in life expectancy of three years.
In comparison, the geographic disparities in health outcomes in Pennsylvania communities are “profound,” she said.
The health councils are being asked to identify any disparities that exist in their regions and to come up with strategies for tackling the problems, Miller said.
Communities identified as being places where residents have been forced to live with health inequities will be deemed “health equity zones” and the regional health councils will be asked to identify what’s contributing to the inequities in these areas and come up with a plan to solve the problem. These Regional Health Transformation Plans will be made public when they’ve been completed, Miller said.
Health officials say that to confront these problems, the community will need to confront the underlying practices that have helped created these inequities, said Dr. Douglas Jacobs, chief innovation officer for the Department of Human Services.
“We’d be crazy to think that if we just kind of go forward with the exact same policies that we’ve had for generations, that anything’s really gonna change,” Jacobs said. He added that he believes the issues are apparent not only in some urban centers but in some rural communities as well.
The five Regional Accountable Health Councils (RAHCs) are being established to reach the Southeast, Northeast, Northwest, Southwest, and the Lehigh/Capitol regions of Pennsylvania.
The Northeast RAHC includes: Geisinger Health System UPMC, Lehigh Valley Hospital, Commonwealth Health and St. Luke’s University Hospital, as well as the region’s health plans and community groups like the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. That region includes the following counties: Bradford, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, and Wyoming.
The Northwest RAHC includes: UPMC, Penn Highlands Healthcare, Trinity Health, Meadville Medical Center and Steward Health Care, along with health plans and community groups like the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania and the Mercyhurst Civic Institute. The counties in that region include Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Warren, and Venango.
The Southwest RAHC includes: UPMC, Conemaugh Health System, Heritage Valley Health System, Allegheny Health Network, and Excela Health, along with the region’s health plans, and community groups.like the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. That region includes the following counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.