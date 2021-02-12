State and county agency on aging staff are working to help better connect seniors to COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday.
Wolf acknowledged that the state’s widely-criticized vaccine locator website along with jammed phone lines and reservation systems for local vaccine providers have been made it difficult for seniors to find provides with vaccine doses available.
“How well someone can use the Internet shouldn’t determine whether they get vaccinated,” Wolf said.
Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres said that the state’s PACE program, which is the Lottery-funded prescription drug program for low-income seniors, has set up a designated team of operators who will work with seniors to find vaccine appointments and arrange transportation if needed.
PACE designated a team of phone operators in its Harrisburg Call Center to serve as the COVID-19 Special Scheduling Unit — a dedicated unit for arranging vaccinations for PACE cardholders. Those operators can be reached by calling (800) 225-7223.
The PACE program serves 275,000 seniors in Pennsylvania.
The move comes as the Wolf Administration’s handling of the vaccine distribution has been heavily criticized, both over data showing that the state hasn’t done a swell as other states at quickly getting doses into arms and over the frustrating process facing people trying to locate available appointments for vaccinations.
While Wolf acknowledged that the state needs to improve its systems for helping people get vaccination appointments, he also continued to say that the underlying problem remains that there isn’t enough vaccine to meet demand.
There are about 4 million people in phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan -- which includes seniors, health care workers and those with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they get COVID-19.
Through Wednesday, 1,461,612 doses of the vaccine had been administered to 1,126,321 people, the Department of Health announced Thursday.
Barry Ciccocioppo, a Department of Health spokesman, said pharmacies, hospitals and other vaccine providers requested more than four times as many doses as the state had available to distribute last week — vaccine providers requested 705,000 doses and Pennsylvania received only 166,375 doses to vaccinate new people, he said.
Torres said county Area Agencies on Aging have also been working to help seniors connect with vaccine appointments when they’re available and making sure those seniors get to their appointments when they land them.
“Butler County AAA has helped more than 1,200 older adults obtain vaccine appointments and is ensuring that forms are completed in the system for the older adult,” Torres said. “The vaccine appointment no-show rate for these older adults is zero percent.”
Torres said state and county officials have been working to see that such successes are replicated in other areas. But he said that smaller agencies haven’t been able to provide the same degree of assistance.
“They have different levels of capacity,” he said, adding that aging staff have been working to try to figure out what it will take to help other counties “need to ramp up” to begin helping their local seniors.
“We need to foster these community-based solutions,” Wolf said. “Every community in Pennsylvania has unique needs and challenges, but we can learn a lot from listening to one another and lifting up creative solutions that are making a difference in the state’s vaccination efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.