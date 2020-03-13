HARRISBURG — While all of the known coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, thus far, have been identified in the eastern portion of the state, election officials statewide are bracing to make unprecedented changes to hold an April primary in the middle of a public health outbreak.
For election officials in Mercer and Butler counties though, there are more immediate concerns — they’re holding a special election on Tuesday to fill a vacant state House seat.
In Mercer County, election officials on Thursday were awaiting word on whether a nursing home in Grove City was still going to allow the county to operate a polling site in the facility, county elections director Jeff Greenburg said.
The threat of coronavirus within nursing homes has been a concern ever since a nursing home in Washington became the site of the deadliest outbreak of coronavirus in the United States. Public health experts have warned that the illness seems to be deadlier for older patients, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday.
“We’ve never had to move a precinct this close to an election,” Greenburg said. There simply won’t be time to mail notices to voters, meaning that the county could end up putting a sign up outside the nursing home to alert voters that they’re supposed to vote somewhere else, he said.
“That’s not a good thing,” he said.
With the April 28 primary six weeks away, election officials statewide are trying to prepare for the impact of an outbreak.
The Department of State is collaborating with the Department of Health to provide county election officials with guidelines for conducting the safest voting experience possible in polling places on primary election day, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Thursday.
The guidelines include information about sanitizing voting machines and providing sufficient supplies for poll workers and voters to wash their hands and to clean tables, voting areas and equipment such as ballot scanners.
Boockvar added that a law passed in 2019 will allow voters to cast their ballots by mail instead of physically traveling to the polls on primary day.
To date, more than 22,000 registered voters have requested a mail-in ballot for the primary, while more than 40,000 have signed up for an absentee ballot.
Under Act 77 of 2019, Pennsylvania voters have several ways to vote if they choose not to go to the polls or are unable to get to the polls on election day: mail-in ballot or absentee ballot, both of which they can vote via the mail or in person at their county election office:
•Mail-in ballots are for voters who simply wish to vote by mail before election day, instead of going to their polling place on election day. They do not have to give a reason or excuse. They can apply online for a mail-in ballot, or download and print the application and mail it to their county election office. Voters can also apply for and vote their ballot in person at their county election office weeks ahead of the primary or election, during county-established hours.
•Absentee ballots are for voters who will be away from their home municipality on election day or who have a disability or illness that prevents them from going to the polls. Absentee voters must give a reason.
Both mail-in and absentee voters will receive a ballot in the mail to complete and must return it to their county election office by 8 p.m. on election day. ID requirements for mail-in and absentee ballots can be found at www.votespa.com.
Counties began processing mail-in and absentee ballot applications on Monday, the required 50 days before the election. As soon as the ballot is finalized, the counties will mail ballots to voters or provide them in-person at the county election office.
Greenburg said that if the coronavirus outbreak dramatically worsens, it’s possible the state could move to eliminate in-person voting and have everyone vote by mail. Another option would be to delay the primary and hope that conditions improve later in the spring or summer, he said.
The health concerns could create serious logistical problems since most of the people who work at polling locations on election day are seniors. If the coronavirus outbreak prompts poll workers to quit en masse it would create challenges that would be extremely difficult to overcome to run the election, he said.
“We’re waiting for the wheels to fall off at any moment,” he said.
