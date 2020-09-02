HARRISBURG — The state has completed universal testing for coronavirus in long-term personal care and assisted living facilities, a move prompted by the state’s struggle to control outbreaks in nursing homes across Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania’s nursing home industry completed its first round of universal testing of staff and residents on July 24. On Monday, the state’s 1,363 personal care homes and assisted living residences completed that testing, as well.
“Universal testing allows us to see a full picture of COVID-19 among some of our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
The state ordered the long-term care facilities to complete the universal testing as health officials struggled to rein in outbreaks across the state.
Through Tuesday, 5,192 of the state’s 7,691 COVID-19 deaths have been among nursing home or personal care home residents.
A total of 21,074 nursing home and personal care home residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 4,510 staff members working in those facilities have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
In all, coronavirus has been found in 930 long-term care facilities in 61 of the state’s 67 counties.
State officials said they are confident that the universal testing effort helped them identify asymptomatic residents and staff with coronavirus.
Neither agency could explain how many facilities were identified as having COVID-19 among residents or staff solely because of the universal testing program.
Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said that the personal care homes and assisted living facilities just turned in their paperwork and that the department will explain how many COVID-19 cases were revealed by the universal testing as soon as possible.
The Department of Health’s deadline for completing universal testing was more than a month ago.
Nate Wardle, a spokesman for the Health Department, said that the department didn’t segregate the testing results from the universal testing program from other COVID-19 testing.
While they couldn’t explain exactly in how many facilities the universal testing detected COVID-19, Miller and Levine said they are confident the effort has helped state and local officials recognize and more quickly respond to coronavirus in long-term care across the state.
“Protecting medically fragile and vulnerable residents of long-term care facilities requires constant vigilance, and this universal baseline testing is a critical step in allowing these facilities to know the status of COVID-19 in their facility that will inform mitigation efforts and steps necessary to keep residents and staff safe as we move into the fall,” Miller said.
Levine said that the state is working on guidance for long-term care facilities that will spll out how often they have to conduct followup testing now that the first-round of universal testing is complete.
That guidance will link the need for retesting to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community where the nursing home or other long-term care facility is located, she said.
