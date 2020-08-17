STATE COLLEGE – Janny Lehman recently moved back to her hometown of State College after living in New England.
Penn State blue-and-white courses through Lehman’s veins, as her family has produced generations of Nittany Lions’ fans and faculty.
Her father – the former head of Penn State’s alumni association – held season tickets. Her grandfather once headed Penn State’s botany department and her uncle, Frank Smeal, is the namesake for Penn State’s Smeal College of Business.
Even in Lehman’s Penn State fandom, she believes the Big Ten Conference’s Tuesday announcement to postpone fall sports – including football – was the right call.
“The way that I feel about it is I feel that it’s necessary because I really believe that we’re not going to stop the COVID virus unless we take proactive action, and I think the government hasn’t done that,” Lehman said on Wednesday. “But at the same time, I was really disappointed because I think football for me enlivens my spirit as far as autumn is concerned.”
State College residents and Penn State sports fans everywhere woke up on Wednesday morning to the new reality that awaits them this fall.
The overnight RV lots off Park Avenue located near Beaver Stadium won’t morph into a miniature city beginning Thursday evenings as football fans flock to the area. Local businesses won’t need to add additional staff to accommodate the masses of football weekend visitors. Hotel parking lots and rooms will remain vacant as winter overtakes State College.
“I just think in terms of the livelihood and the infusion of energy and people that the football games brought to the area, I know it was just always exciting to be in State College whether you had tickets or not,” State College resident Ronda Reid said. “Just to see the fans come in, to see the airplanes flying around. If we had a football game and (ESPN) College Gameday was here, that kind of energy and infusion that it brought to the area, (losing it) is sad. You want to put that in the proper context of what’s happening globally, but locally it’s a sad, monumental event.”
Reid and her husband, Scott, met at Penn State and have lived in State College for just under two decades. Although the Reids don’t have season tickets for Nittany Lions football games, they do attempt to attend one to two home games a season, and they follow the team’s progress every year.
“It’s tough because I think in following the coverage and following what’s happening with the Big Ten and the NCAA in general, it just doesn’t seem like a situation where you’re going to find a perfect answer to it,” she said. “I know there was talk of postponing to the spring, but then you come into other issues in terms of TV rights or the players’ well-being in being able to rebound from spring into fall of 2021.”
Reid said she can understand the league’s decision and said it underscores the unprecedented nature of the global pandemic.
“You want to make sure that the players are safe; you want to make sure the community is safe and look at the bigger picture,” Reid said. “I think it speaks a lot to what an unusual time we’re living in right now. The fact that those normal activities and things that you enjoy just aren’t available anymore. I think that kind of speaks just to the overall sadness of everything that’s happening.”
Ronda and Scott Reid's 18-year-old son began taking summer class at Penn State’s University Park campus and will move into one of the school’s dorms next week. At least for his first fall as a Penn State student, he won’t be able to consume the full effect of the Penn State experience.
“We were watching ESPN (Tuesday) and we saw the news story below, and I think his reaction to it was like a kid finding out there wasn’t Santa Claus,” Ronda Reid said. “He was very dejected.”
Centre Hall resident Braden Meckley said he enjoys Penn State football and is a fan of Nittany Lions coach James Franklin. Meckley succinctly stated his feelings about the loss of a football season.
“It stinks,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.