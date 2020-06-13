State College native Ellis eager to build off first-season success

BY ELTON HAYES
CNHI NEWS SERVICE
STATE COLLEGE — Keaton Ellis didn’t have to travel far to make his presence felt as a college athlete.
The trek from Ellis’ high school alma mater, State College High, to Penn State’s University Park campus spans less than two miles, so the Nittany Lions’ cornerback ushered in his freshman season as a college football player in his backyard.
Ellis helped spearhead a Penn State youth movement in the secondary, producing 18 tackles and three forced fumbles in 13 contests.
Although the coronavirus pandemic disrupted Ellis’ second collegiate spring camp, the rising sophomore feels confident about his development heading into Year Two.
“I think I’ve definitely improved a lot,” Ellis said. “Playing early, it forces you to mature faster. I believe I have more confidence. Obviously, experience is key, especially at this level. Having the experience and getting more comfortable with each and every snap, each and every play, each and every day.”
Ellis — along with 74 other Penn State football student-athletes — returned to campus Monday after a nearly three-month-long absence ahead of voluntary workouts which begin on next Monday.
While Penn State’s phased return signals a step in a positive direction regarding the prospects for a 2020 season, reminders of the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country are unavoidable.
Ellis said players have been tested for coronavirus, they’ve undergone physicals and the Penn State staff has restricted access to various parts of the football facility. The popular players’ lounge and nutrition bar are now off-limits, Ellis said. Position meetings are also being conducted via Zoom.
Furthermore, all football-related activities have been limited to Holuba Hall, Penn State’s indoor football facility.
“As far as the (coronavirus) test, it was a unique experience,” Ellis said. “It wasn’t too, too invasive. It took 15 seconds. It was quick. As far as access to facilities, they’re being very strict. They have a lot of stuff in place so we can move forward successfully. Right now, we’re strictly going to be in Holuba for the most part. That stuff will evolve as time goes on, and they’re just looking out for our health, which is good. They have really good plans put in place.”
Ellis made his college debut in Week 1 against Idaho last season and recorded a deflected pass in the Nittany Lions’ win. He tallied his first tackle a week later against Buffalo, and recovered and forced his first fumble on Sept. 27 at Maryland.
Ellis tacked on fumble recoveries against Iowa and Minnesota, which gave him three to end the season. He garnered accolades as a Big Ten second-team selection by Pro Football Focus after he recorded three tackles and returned a blocked field goal 8 yards against Michigan State on Oct. 26.
The State College native concluded his freshman season with three tackles in the Nittany Lions’ Cotton Bowl win against Memphis.
While Ellis enjoyed a successful first season, the Nittany Lions’ secondary lagged behind the rest of its Big Ten competitors in pass defense, as the unit ended the year ranked 13th out of the league’s 14 teams.
“Overall, when you look into our zone schemes, the underneath coverage from our linebackers have to get better,” Penn State assistant head coach/cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said. “There’s oftentimes through play action … when there’s any mesh with the quarterback and the back, our backers can’t be stepping into the line of scrimmage. We have to make sure we get our drops. We have to have better zone vision, better eye vision from our secondary.”
Despite the 251.5 yards passing per game Penn State’s secondary allowed last season, it ranked second in the Big Ten in passing touchdowns allowed with just 10. Only Ohio State (nine) allowed fewer passing touchdowns.
“The one thing that we did really, really well was I think we were third in the nation in least touchdown passes given up,” Smith said. “We gave up a lot of pass yards (last) year, and we’re going to fix that, but the one thing we did well was we didn’t give up home runs over the top. We made teams earn their points.”
With the offseason departure of seasoned Penn State cornerback John Reid to the NFL’s Houston Texas, the Nittany Lions will look to Ellis to help bolster the position group.
