Gov. Tom Wolf joined lawmakers and advocates for early childhood education Monday to tout the benefits of a $30 million boost in funding for Pre-K Counts and Head Start programs included in the 2021-2022 state budget.
“Early childhood education programs set students up for success," Wolf said at a press conference in Reading. “When our children are successful in school and beyond, that sets our commonwealth up for success, too. That’s why I’ve fought so hard to support early learning in Pennsylvania – doubling its investment – and this year’s budget increased our investment in quality early childhood education once again,” he said.
The funding included in the budget includes $25 million to add 2,800 children to Pre-K Counts programs -- half-day and full-day pre-kindergarten programs which are designed to help children who are at least 3 but haven’t entered kindergarten, are at risk of school failure and living in families earning up to 300 percent of the poverty level. For a family of four, that’s $73,800.
The funding also provided $5 million for the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program, which will help 470 children. Head Start programs are designed for children ages 3-5 and are targeted at children in families with income below the federal poverty line, which for a family of four is $24,600.
In 2019-2020, 26,461 children were enrolled in Pre-K Counts programs in the state and 7,790 children were helped by the Head Start Supplemental Assistance program, according to the Department of Education.
Tammy White, president of the United Way of Berks County, said that helping children learn to read proficiently at a young age makes it less likely that they will struggle academically later.
Until third grade, students are “learning to read,” but after that, they are “reading to learn,” she said. Students who can’t proficiently read by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school, she said. If those children live in poor households, they are 13-times more likely to drop out, she said.
Support for early childhood education has garnered bipartisan support at the state Capitol. State Rep. Mar Gillen, R-Berks County, said that he supported the increase in funding for early childhood education this year and he plans to do so in future budgets.
“For families and communities that need support,” he said, access to quality daycare programs “is an anchor.”
Wolf said that increasing funding for early childhood education programs is important because it provides a crucial literacy boost to children when they need it most, but also because it will help the state get more parents back to work.
Wolf said that “access to child care” has emerged as one of the biggest barriers that parents face they are trying to find jobs.
State Sen. Judy Schwank, D-Berks County, said that finding child care in the summer months when schools aren’t in session makes it even tougher for parents, calling it “a logistical nightmare.”
Together with $145 million in funding increases secured over the past six years for the programs, this year’s $30 million investment will increase funding for Pre-K Counts by 149 percent and funding for Head Start by 77 percent since 2014-15, Wolf’s first year in office.
“Pennsylvania is ready to get back on track from COVID-19, and our investment in quality early childhood learning and child care programs is a crucial step toward that goal," Wolf said. “By ensuring that high-quality early education and child care options are available for families who need them we will help parents and caregivers return to the workforce with confidence that their children are receiving the care they need and deserve.”
