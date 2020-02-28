While there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, state and local officials are preparing for its arrival, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday.
She said health officials are monitoring an undisclosed number of travelers who have been to China to determine if they develop symptoms of coronavirus.
Levine said health officials are declining to publicly disclose how many people are being monitored or the location of those individuals out of concern that doing so would “stigmatize” the patients.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we’ve taken a proactive approach to prepare and carefully monitor the health and safety of Pennsylvanians returning from China,” she said.
As of Feb. 25, there have been more than 80,000 cases worldwide, and more than 2,700 deaths.
There have been 60 American cases, including 42 patients who had been passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been no deaths to date in the United States. Symptoms of the COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.
While coronavirus hasn’t been documented in Pennsylvania, fears about it are already being seen around the state, according to testimony in a Wednesday afternoon budget hearing at the state Capitol.
“We’re getting calls from constituents, particularly from dentists,” that they are worried they won’t be able to get face masks due to shortages caused by coronavirus- related demand, said Sen. Pam Iovino, D-Allegheny County.
Levine said health officials are aware that there Her comments came a day after Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that outbreaks of coronavirus in this country appear inevitable.
As the virus spreads in more countries around the globe it will become more difficult for health officials to keep the coronavirus at bay, Messonnier said. “We will see community spread in this country,” she said. “It’s more a question of when will it happen and how many people in this country will have a severe illness?”
The Trump Administration indicated Tuesday that it would like Congress to allocate $2.5 billion to tackle the threat or any eventuality,” she said.
The health department is urging the public to prepare by making family emergency plans, the same as they would if there was a looming snowstorm or flood, Levine said. She added that people are encouraged to diligently wash their hands, cover their mouths when coughing, and stay home if they are sick.
has reportedly been a spike in demand for face masks due to concerns about the outbreak. The state and federal government have stores of face masks that would be available if needed, she said.
Levine said the state has activated its health emergency operations center to coordinate Pennsylvania’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and expressed confidence that health officials are prepared to manage any outbreak that occurs.
“Our Pennsylvania response teams, including health systems, first responders, our county and municipal health departments, state, federal and local partners are prepared to deal with disease outbreaks including this one,” she said.
