Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Thursday state offices at the Capitol complex remain closed next Tuesday and Wednesday while state and local law enforcement officials said they will be prepared to protect the statehouse in light of warnings of armed protests planned on Sunday.
The moves come as the nation prepares for the Wednesday inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden while bracing for potential new violence like the mob attack at the U.S. Capitol last week.
The complex is already closed to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic, and most Capitol employees under Wolf’s jurisdiction currently work remotely.
The FBI warned earlier this week that there are plans in the works for armed protests at state Capitol buildings across the country.
Next Tuesday will be the swearing-in of three statewide elected officials: Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Auditor General-elect Tim DeFoor and Treasurer-elect Stacy Garrity. Biden is being inaugurated Wednesday in Washington.
The state Senate said its offices will close for five days, Saturday through Wednesday.
“After consulting with law enforcement, it was recommended that Senate offices implement a work-from-home policy for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week,” Senate Republican spokesperson Jennifer Kocher said.
State officials repeated Thursday that they have no specific information about any attack in Harrisburg, but said that law enforcement will be poised to respond to protect the Capitol if needed.
Capitol Police Superintendent Joe Jacobs said that if protesters show up at the Capitol, they will be permitted to gather as long as they don’t seek to illegally enter the statehouse or break other laws.
“We respect the rights of people to protest peacefully,” he said.
He noted that gun rights groups hold events outside the Capitol involving armed protesters several times a year.
“We are used to dealing with those groups,” he said. “We are well-prepared to respond” if needed.
The Capitol police have erected barriers around the Capitol and “increased visibility” of heavily-armed members of the department’s special response team, he said.
The state police and National Guard will also be available to help manage any unrest, he said.
Waist-high orange plastic barriers were in place at several spots around the Capitol on Thursday morning, keeping pedestrians away from walkways and side doors. Two heavily armed officers were stationed outside, and another was patrolling hallways in the largely vacant Main Capitol.
Shapiro said his agents and prosecutors were working with federal authorities on the investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot.
“We know the difference between protests and violence," Shapiro said Thursday. "Anyone who attempts to be violent, break or destroy state property, or bring harm or destruction to the Harrisburg community — or any community across Pennsylvania — will be held accountable.”
The Pennsylvania National Guard has deployed 1,000 members to the U.S. Capitol and 400 National Guard members will be available to help respond to any unrest in Harrisburg, he said.
The state police will have aerial support available, from drones and helicopters, to monitor activity around the Capitol, and will also have the horse-mounted troopers available to help with crowd control, Lt. Col. Scott Price said. In addition, the state police bomb squad will be available to respond if needed, he said.
“All of these are available for immediate deployment,” he said, adding that the state police will have other resources available across the state that can be called in to help if necessary.
The Associaed Press contributed to this story.
