HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday the state’s first two cases of the coronavirus, involving individuals in Delaware and Wayne counties. The cases have not yet been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Tests were done today. They are now being sent to the CDC for confirmation,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “I haven’t heard of any tests that were positive in the states that weren’t confirmed by the CDC.”
Both individuals are self-quarantined at home and are recovering, Levine said. Both individuals are believed to have come into contact with coronavirus while traveling, Levine said.
Dr. Sharon Watkins, the state epidemiologist, said that one of the patients had been traveling in Europe. The other was exposed to coronavirus while traveling elsewhere in the United States, she said.
Levine said public health officials are in the process of determining who might have been exposed to coronavirus by coming into contact with the two known coronavirus patients.
The announcement comes the same day that five schools in the Central Bucks School District in southeastern Pennsylvania were closed because a group of students and staff members had attended a gathering also attended by an out-of-state resident diagnosed with coronavirus.
Levine said the school district’s move was done “out of an abundance of caution” and the exposure in that situation was not related to the two confirmed cases in Pennsylvania.
“We anticipated this very scenario and have been preparing for Pennsylvanians to become impacted by this virus,” Governor Wolf said. “This is not the first rapidly-spreading virus we have faced in our commonwealth and it will not be the last. We are prepared to mitigate the spread of this virus.”
Wolf said his administration is committed to being “open and transparent” about the spread of coronavirus.
The governor said he was notified about the test results at 6:15 a.m., and the public announcement was just over three hours later.
Before noon on Friday, Wolf signed a disaster declaration, a move he said will give the state greater flexibility to respond to the outbreak.
The Department of Health has had an operations center at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters working to prepare and respond to coronavirus for the past five weeks, Wolf said.
To date, there are nearly 100,000 cases worldwide, including more than 3,300 deaths. There are 233 cases and 12 deaths to date in the United States.
The CDC expects cases to continue to be confirmed in the upcoming days and weeks but wants everyone to take action to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“Further spread of this virus throughout the nation will likely occur,” Levine said. “We encourage people to prepare for potential life disruptions.”
The announcement also comes just days after the state began doing its own testing for coronavirus, Levine said. Until Monday, all samples to confirm coronavirus were being sent to the CDC lab in Atlanta, she said.
The state lab can complete about 25 tests a day, Levine said. The state is expanding capacity and expects to be able to be complete more than 100 tests a day in the next few days, she said. There is no backlog of suspected coronavirus cases awaiting testing in Pennsylvania, Levine said.
Individuals who are tested for coronavirus will not be charged for the tests if they are completed at the state lab, she said.
FEDERAL RESPONSE
The state’s announcement came the same day President Donald Trump signed legislation to provide $7.8 billion to combat the spread of coronavirus. The legislation passed the House on Wednesday and the Senate on Thursday. All members of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation supported the legislation, including Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who earlier in the week criticized the Trump Administration’s handling of the outbreak. Both Casey and Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said they hope the Pennsylvanians who have contracted coronavirus have a “speedy recovery.”
“I will push to make sure appropriate resources are sent to Pennsylvania quickly,” Casey said.
Toomey said the Trump Administration has taken steps to make more coronavirus testing available and said his staff has been working to help Pennsylvania hospitals obtain from federal agencies “all the materials they need to develop and administer tests to Pennsylvanians.”
HEALTH CARE RESPONSE
Levine said the state’s health care system is prepared to respond to the spread of coronavirus.
The sentiment was echoed by the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvanians should know that our hospitals and health care facilities have been preparing for this and are ready,” said Mark Ross, vice president, emergency management of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.
A nursing home in Washington became the focal point of coronavirus concerns for being the site of at least eight of the 14 coronavirus deaths in the United States.
In Pennsylvania, the nursing home industry is pledging that its facilities are capable of managing the outbreak.
“Our members have had a head start in fighting coronavirus because they focus intensely all year on creating a healthy, controlled environment to prevent the flu,” said LeadingAge PA President and CEO Adam Marles. LeadingAge PA is a trade association representing more than 360 non-profit senior housing, health care and community services across the state.
“Despite our unique preparedness, we’ll maintain an open dialogue with state and federal officials to ensure we have the most current information needed to help protect those in our care.”
