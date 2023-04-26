More than one million doses of naloxone have been purchased and distributed statewide through the Naloxone for First Responders Program, housed within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
More than 24,000 opioid overdose reversals were reported using naloxone provided by the state program, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Shapiro administration.
“Naloxone saves lives. That is why access to and distribution of this opioid overdose reversal medication is so critical,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs acting secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “We are proud to work with our state and local partners every day to keep Pennsylvanians alive and decrease the chances of fatal overdoses. The Shapiro administration is committed to making naloxone readily available.”
Naloxone is a medication approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose by quickly restoring breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped. Narcan is a particular brand of naloxone approved by the FDA as an over-the-counter medication.
“Naloxone is a proven and effective medicine that can save the life of a person who overdoses from an opioid,” acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said. “While naloxone is extremely effective at saving lives, we must continue to focus on a wide range of harm reduction strategies, including helping people get treatment for substance use disorders and associated health challenges.”
The PCCD’s NFRP distributes free naloxone to organizations and individuals who may encounter someone experiencing an overdose. A wide range of community-based organizations, agencies, and other entities are eligible to receive a supply of intranasal naloxone at no cost through a network of Centralized Coordinating Entities across the state, or through PCCD’s NFRP request form.
“PCCD is proud of our work in partnership with state and local agencies to get naloxone into the hands of people who need it,” said PCCD Executive Director Michael Pennington. “Overdose and substance use impact so many lives, and naloxone is a powerful tool to help fight the opioid crisis.”
Since 2017, 656,568 kits (1,313,136 doses) of Narcan have been purchased and distributed statewide. That includes 249,024 kits (498,048 doses) of naloxone provided over the last two years directly to organizations serving high-need communities through the NFRP statewide portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.