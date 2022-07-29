Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding stopped in New Castle on Thursday to visit the Project PA Hemp Home.
Russell was joined by policy director Mike Roth and state Sen. Elder Vogel (R-47), and the three also discussed the potential of industrial hemp commodities’ production. The group met in the kitchen of the home at 506 Spruce St., standing on HempWood flooring that was produced with industrial hemp grown in Mount Jackson and Enon Valley.
The home is Pennsylvania’s first complete renovation of a blighted house using hemp-based materials. The rehab was begun in 2019 as part of an initiative to bring hemp production to the area, and to demonstrate a market for hemp-based products. It was completed earlier this year.
DON Processing LLC, a startup entity in the DON group of companies, is planning an investment in an industrial hemp production hub in western Pennsylvania. The hub is planned to include both a decortication facility and a HempWood production facility.
The group discussed the potential economic impact, noting that the decortication facility would require 15,000 acres of hemp production and support up to 250 regional farmers.
The decortication facility will separate hemp stalks into fiber and hurd (the inner woody core of the stalk), providing the missing link in the supply chain for developing a domestic supply of various commodities and provide up to 75 local jobs. Fiber is used in products as diverse as automotive components, building materials, plastics, textiles, and more. The hurd is used in animal bedding and building materials. The HempWood facility would produce pressed hemp lumber suitable for most interior non-structural products and engineered flooring which can be refinished up to four times. The HempWood facility could provide as many 30 jobs.
“DON has worked and invested for over four years to develop the foundation for this production hub, including a pilot test acres program,” said Phil Berezniak, chief legal counsel and co-founder of DON Processing. “Hopefully further support from the state will enable DON to bring this opportunity to regional farmers to add an additional crop to their rotation. These facilities would position Pennsylvania as a leader in hemp production.”
DON has successfully harvested a hemp crop for the past three years. DON Processing project manager Lori Daytner, along with the DON team, developed a business plan to demonstrate that with investment from the commonwealth, Pennsylvania could become a leading player in this industry.
Daytner explained various hemp-based products could include hemp fiber batting insulation, hempcrete, hemp-based plastic cutlery and straws, textiles, and HempWood lumber and flooring. The products sparked an intense round of questions about the potential impacts for manufacturers and job creation.
“We are uniquely positioned in Pennsylvania to do this. We have the right soils, climate, precipitation, and we have farmers with deep expertise,” Daytner said.
The visitors expressed high interest in exploring how to provide support for Pennsylvania to take a leadership position in a rapidly developing market with large financial implications for the future across many industries.
“DON has taken this as far as we can and we are confident with the Commonwealth’s support this could be a viable crop addition for our famers to sustain their farms,” Berezniak said. “We need legislative support to move this farther down the path to bring us to production on a large scale in our region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.