As the Ellwood City Medical Center voluntarily closed its doors, at least two state agencies are keeping tabs on the recent transgressions at the hospital.
On Tuesday evening, state Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced the hospital had temporarily suspended all services at the facility as of Tuesday afternoon.
“While it is disappointing that hospital ownership made this choice, the department is committed to ensuring that hospital facilities can provide safe care to patients,” Levine said.
The hospital voluntarily suspended clinical and outpatient services on Tuesday afternoon, a day after CEO Beverly Annarumo announced her resignation, effective Jan. 3, 2020. On Friday, the hospital furloughed 92 of its 171 employees, which came a week after the state Department of Health ordered the facility’s emergency room and inpatient services be suspended due to health code violations.
While the temporary closure is in place, the state Department of Health is also continuing the ban on admissions and the closure of the emergency department.
“We will continue to work with the hospital’s leadership, employees and the local community during this time to work to reduce the impact on residents,” Levine said. “The public health and safety of those living in Ellwood City and the surrounding communities is our priority.”
A spokesman for state Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office issued a statement Wednesday morning that it was aware of the situation.
"The Attorney General is aware of this unfortunate situation at the Ellwood City Medical Center,” the statement reads. “These workers deserve to be paid and we will monitor this situation to make sure every hospital worker is taken care of by the company."
The Attorney General’s Office said it has been contacted by several former hospital employees and is aware of the “significant number of employee layoffs.” Shapiro’s office is coordinating with the state Department of Labor and Industry to let the former employees know what action they can take.
When asked about a possible investigation into Grant White — the CEO of the Ellwood City Medical Center’s Florida-based parent company Americore Health — the spokesman said “we can neither confirm nor deny.”
Former employees can find help with filing for unemployment benefits or appeals with the PA CareerLink office, located at 102 Margaret St. in New Castle or by phone at (724) 656-3165.
"The staff at the PA CareerLink are here to help support the employees of the Ellwood City Medical Center and we would welcome the opportunity to provide them with the necessary services to connect with employers in our community," the office said in a statement Wednesday.
The office is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If former hospital employees are having trouble filing for benefits or need to appeal, there are workers at the office available to help, noted site administrator Colleen Chamberlain.
"They can come to file appeals," Chamberlain said. "We can assist them in that process."
Locally, the mood toward the hospital — which was purchased in 2017 by Americore Health — is grim.
"I think in general it's been sadness,” Ellwood City businessman Dan Franus said Tuesday afternoon while picking up a drink at National Grind Coffee & Tea Shop before news broke of the hospital voluntarily closing its doors.
“The hospital has been here for years. It's just been a mainstay in a small community. The community is really sad over it and the idea of not having a hospital.”
Franus is president of Franus Architecture Associates in downtown Ellwood City. His firm has done architecture work for the hospital for plans and renovations. He said he met with White on about three occasions when the Americore CEO came to Ellwood City.
"When the new owners bought the hospital," Franus said, "they were looking at turning part of it into a drug and alcohol rehab center and we did a lot of preliminary work on that, but then that fell apart."
When asked if he was paid for his work, Franus said, "I probably shouldn't comment on that."
Meanwhile, Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court vowed to keep working on behalf of the community to restore the hospital to what it once was when reached Tuesday night by phone.
"I'm going to continue to fight for this hospital and medical center and to whatever I can for our community to try and resurrect this medical center," Court said.
