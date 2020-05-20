HARRISBURG — Employees at two Lawrence County long-term care facilities tested positive for COVID-19, according to new data Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration released Tuesday afternoon.
The information contains the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at long-term care facilities in the state.
The list includes two such facilities in Lawrence County, Quality Life Services in New Castle and The Grove in New Wilmington. Both facilities list zero patient cases and zero patient deaths, but both have redacted information for employee cases. The state redacted information for any facility with five or fewer data points.
“Long-term care facility residents are among the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and we want their families to have the latest information on what is going on in the facilities in which their loved ones reside,” Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of Health, said.
“COVID-19 is a particularly challenging situation for these settings as they care for residents with serious medical conditions. We will continue to work to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents through education, resources and testing.”
Individuals with complaints about a nursing home can file that complaint with the department in several ways.
Complaints can be made anonymously by calling (800) 254-5164, filling out the online complaint form, emailing c-ncomplai@pa.gov or sending the complaint in the mail to the department.
