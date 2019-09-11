First Step, a business essentials workshop for anyone interested in starting a business will be offered from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce office at 325 E. Washington St.
The session is offered through the Duquesne Small Business Development Center and will help would-be entrepreneurs and small business owners learn how to create, grow and prosper by creating a strong business plan for start-up businesses.
The fee is $25.
Topics include developing Business Structure and Formation, creating a fictitious name registration, financing options, major components of the business plans and financial projections.
To register, contact duqsbdc@duq.edu.
