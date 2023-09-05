Nearly 100 Mohawk Area School District graduates who once performed in high school choir and musicals have jumped at the chance to sing again on the stage of their alma mater.
An event, which carries the theme of “A Million Dreams,” is planned for Sept. 13 in the high school auditorium, presented by music and choir director Justin Addicott and retired choir and music director James O. McKim Jr.
The singers and performers who already are signed up to participate date back to the 1964 graduating class and are as recent as 2023, spanning close to 60 years. They have sung in past choirs and musicals and are returning to celebrate and relive those memories.
The doors open that night at 7 p.m., and the magic begins at 7:30.
McKim credits Addicott, who was his protégé, as the brainchild for the idea to assemble their former students to relive their musical memories, which for many were times of their lives. But Addicott said the two have been brainstorming and coordinating this production together for many months.
Some of the former stars, because of McKim's and Addicott's influence, have gone on to perform professionally in other parts of the country and the world.
“These people over the years are some of the greatest people on our planet,” McKim said. “I’m looking forward to them meeting one another.”
After putting notice of the coming event on Facebook, as of Tuesday, 96 people had enthusiastically responded to the invitation to make music again, and the number of participants continues to grow.
In addition to choral pieces, individual singer and actors who starred in musicals on the high school stage will perform their specialty numbers from musicals past.
Sitting in the Mohawk music room one day, McKim and Addicott mused about how they always wanted to get former students together, but it’s been a challenge because their music alumni are spread all over the country. They’ve managed to corral the many performers through Facebook and Messenger.
As for the music, “we’re trying to get a mix to have as many shows represented as we can,” Addicott said.
He plans to follow up the performance the following night, Sept. 14, with a music revue that features his current high school student performers.
“The first night is for those who established this heritage,” he said.
Addicott and McKim explained the Sept. 13 event will allow some of their former students a chance to just be in the spotlight again after so many years.
“Many people when they leave the stage after high school never get back on it,” Addicott said. “It’s a way to get them back into it.”
This is the first time,” he added. “We’re celebrating the past.”
In addition to a couple of numbers by a massed choir, alumni soloists will perform from musical productions they starred in, including "The King and I," "Oklahoma," "The Wizard of Oz," "The Music Man," "Carousel," "Les Miserables," "Phantom of the Opera" and "Newsies."
Former pianists/accompanists alumni, as well as Addicott’s wife, Kristy Addicott, will provide music for the performances.
McKim noted that Mike Ferraro, 98, of Bessemer, former band director at Mohawk who in later years retired from the New Castle Area School District, had written an alma mater for Mohawk in 1963. McKim credits retired Superintendent Kathleen Kwolek for stumbling upon a 45-rpm record of it at a yard sale with the lyrics printed on the cover sleeve.
McKim wrote the music notation from the recording and taught it to the choirs and the band and at an all-school assembly for the student body. The board officially adopted the anthem as the district’s alma mater in 2013. It was commissioned at a football game and Ferraro conducted the band playing it. It has been taught to the student body and is still performed at high school football games.
Ferraro’s son, Matt Ferraro, also an accomplished musician, McKim and Addicott will teach it to the alumni and the audience the night of the concert, McKim said, noting that Matt also performed in musicals during McKim’s tenure.
"We are hoping Mike Ferraro can be in attendance," McKim said, noting that the elder Ferraro directed the school's orchestra for "West Side Story" in 1990 and played in several pit orchestras at Mohawk.
A remembrance of those music alumni who are deceased also will be observed during the evening. McKim is still seeking names of those, the shows they were in and the year they performed, between 1964 and 1969.
Alumni who are interested in performing or who can provide those names may contact McKim or Addicott by email at jmckim@mohawk.k12.pa.us, or jaddicott@mohawk.k12.pa.us.
Seats are reserved, and tickets for the public to attend the concert are available at https://mohawkticketsales.ludus.com/200438986. Tickets are $5 and also are available for purchase at the door. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mohawk music department.
McKim, an iconic and respected musician and educator whose career at Mohawk spanned 36 years, also directed 36 top-quality musicals during his tenure and served as a music teacher, mentor and role model for thousands of students spanning three generations in nearly four decades.
Addicott’s interest in music and the performing arts was sparked by McKim, who influenced him to switch from a career in radiology to one of music and performing arts. Addicott was in the high school choir and landed the role of the singing Teen Angel in "Grease." McKim had advised him on how to hit the falsetto notes as Teen Angel, and the two became fast friends. Addicott as a Mohawk student performed the lead role as Curly in "Oklahoma," with McKim directing.
Addicott, who assisted McKim with several of his musical productions, went on to study music education at Geneva College.
He taught performing arts at St. Edmond’s Academy in Pittsburgh before assuming the position at Mohawk in 2018. He is following in McKim's footsteps, having directed several middle and high school musicals during his five-year tenure at Mohawk so far, including "Mary Poppins," "Newsies," which was delayed by COVID-19 and featured McKim as Teddy Roosevelt, "Les Miserables," "The Lion King," "James and the Giant Peach," "White Christmas," "Tuck Everlasting" and most recently with his wife, "Pride and Prejudice" this past spring.
