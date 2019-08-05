Officers were called to Mahoningtown at 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance at the corner of East Madison and Clayton streets.
Police said a resident had barricaded himself into the house.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said the incident was resolved without issues or injuries.
The resident, who was not named, was lodged in the Lawrence County jail on a parole violation, Salem said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.