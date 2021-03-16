The Valley of New Castle's annual stag fish fry is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The guest speaker will be Joseph Sbaffoni, chief of mine operations for the state Bureau of Deep Mine Safety at the time of the 2002 Quecreek Mining Accident.
The event is free for members, and $6 per person for nonmembers. All who attend will need a ticket, regardless of membership.
For ticket information, call (724) 652-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.