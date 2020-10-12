+3 Holy Spirit students saddle up for riding program Little Neshannock Stables was forced to rein in some of its business during a summer of COVI…

The coronavirus pandemic may have created an extended lull in business for Little Neshannock Stables, but that didn’t mean co-owner Mary McKinley could sit back and take it easy.

“It requires a lot of attention, 365 days a year,” she said of the nearly 30-year-old business that she and her husband, Tom, own and operate. “We’ve probably been on two, week-long vacations in 30 years, and maybe a little get-away on a weekend.

“That gives you a little idea of the commitment. It’s a way of life. Not many people can do that.”

For McKinley, that way of life started at an early age.

“I was a horse enthusiast as a young girl, and this is where we are,” she said. “Not only do I manage the farm, but I’m a thoroughbred race trainer. The racing that I do, when we win some purse money, that supports the stable for the good it does for the other people and the children.”

Although she enjoys introducing one and all to the equestrian experience, McKinley emphasizes that the stables’ outreach is one of education, rather than recreation.

“We are a riding lesson facility, an education facility by appointment only,” she said. “We are not a public, trail-riding stable, where people can rent horses and hack.

“We don’t have that type of acreage around here for trails and, for liability reasons, our riding lessons are in a contained, outdoor ring or an indoor arena.”

Nor is Little Neshannock a show barn. Although her daughter does show horses and has had success in her efforts, McKinley said that when students come to a point where they would like to do the same, she will refer them to another stable.

“That’s a whole different commitment of time,” she said.

For those who want to learn how to ride and care for a horse, though, the stables at 1145 Fayette New Wilmington Road throw the barn door wide open.

“We have people who come here who have special needs, maybe need emotional support,” she said. “We’ve had programs like that with various schools, where they come with a wrap-around or their support person.

“We have had riding for the handicapped in the past. That is not a current program, but we do have some individualized, high-functioning students/riders.”

According to Little Neshannock’s website, the stables also work with Girl Scouts, offering a variety of programs that can be tailored to fit each troop’s badge needs or members’ athletic abilities and interests.

Jenn Dayton, Neshannock Service Unit manager, said that junior Girl Scouts — grades four and five — have the opportunity to earn an equestrian badge, and she recalls taking some of her girls there not long ago.

“Girls in general really love horses, so when they have the opportunity to do something like this, it is very exciting for them,” Dayton said. “I think I had almost 100 percent participation in this event.

“They (the stables staff) just did a fabulous job. They are aware of the requirements to get the badge and they definitely hit all of the very important markers.”

Dayton’s daughter, Parker, was so enamored by the experience that she now takes lessons at Little Neshannock.

Dayton herself left the stables impressed by the thoroughness of the staff.

“They go through everything,” she said. “They do the grooming, they brush and feed the house, they talk about the different kinds of saddles and how to get on and off.

“They paid attention to detail. They even cleaned the stables and fed them with the hay and at the end, they had to wash them and scrub them down.”

Still, you don’t have to be a Little Neshannock student in order to experience the stables.

“We’ve a volunteer program that usually involves high school kids,” McKinley said. “Weekends, sometimes during the week, definitely during the summer, we have a volunteer program. They have to be 12, 13 to 16 for that. We have adults, too.”

To learn more about the opportunities available at Little Neshannock Stables, call (724) 946-2399 or check out the stables’ website — neshannock.com — or Facebook page.